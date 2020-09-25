Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her first child!

Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank's baby is due to arrive in "early 2021," a tweet from the royal family's official account confirmed.

The new arrival will be 11th in line to the throne, and the Queen's ninth great-grandchild.

Huge royal news this morning: Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting a baby! The royal family announced the happy news with a post on their official Twitter account, while Eugenie posted a sweet photo of baby shoes on her personal Instagram.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021," the tweet from @RoyalFamily read. "The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news."

👶 Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.

The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news. pic.twitter.com/nLrzkwHMGC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 25, 2020

Eugenie, meanwhile, shared a photo of what appears to be herself and Brooksbank holding some extremely cute teddy bear baby shoes (with her impressive engagement ring in the shot too). Sharing a second photo of the parents-to-be, Eugenie wrote, "Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." Speaking of said baby shoes? The good news is they're surprisingly affordable, at only £8 (about $10). The bad news? Retailer John Lewis doesn't ship to the U.S.

As the BBC reports, Eujunior (sorry) will be the Queen's ninth great-grandchild, and will be 11th in line to the throne, directly after Eugenie herself. It is, however, unlikely that the new arrival will have a royal title: "Because the child will be born down a female line of the Royal Family—and drinks executive Mr Brooksbank has no royal status—he or she will be plain Master or Miss Brooksbank," the BBC explains. Oh, the horror!

There is, however, a chance that the baby could snag a title if the Queen intervenes, either by granting Brooksbank an earldom or issuing "Letters Patent" to directly grant the little one a title. Anyway, royal complexities aside: Congratulations, Eugenie and Jack!





