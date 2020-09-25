Meghan Markle Could "Seriously Consider" Running for President In 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could trade in their gorgeous California digs for a nice big White House *sometime* in the future. According to Vanity Fair, sources close to Markle say she would consider running for president in 2024. "One of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics," said the source. "I think if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president."

But not everyone close to the Duchess agrees. "While there's no denying she is interested and engaged in politics as a topic, she harbors no ambition to enter a career in politics herself," said another source to VF.

The couple has been working hard to get the vote out in the upcoming election. Not only did Meghan speak to Marie Claire about her reasons for voting, she also sat down with Gloria Steinem for a wide-ranging conversation. The couple also appeared in a video for TIME magazine's TIME100 special, with Meghan saying:

"Every four years, we are told the same thing: that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is. When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do, and you deserve to be heard."





It's well-established that the royal family prefers to play Switzerland when it comes to politics. When Marie Claire asked her back in August why it's so important to vote in the upcoming election, she explained that she knew what it was like to feel "voiceless."

"I know what it's like to have a voice, and also what it's like to feel voiceless," she said. "I also know that so many men and women have put their lives on the line for us to be heard. And that opportunity, that fundamental right, is in our ability to exercise our right to vote and to make all of our voices heard."

So we'll wait to see what happens in the future, but I will note that some bookkeepers say the odds of Meghan running for president are 20 to 1. So, uh, hopefully they're on to something!

