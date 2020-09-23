ICYMI: Last night, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their first joint TV appearance since stepping down as senior royals. Their appearance was for TIME magazine's TIME100 special, which honors the magazine's list of this year's most influential people. In the special, the couple talked about the importance of voting in this upcoming election and the horrors of online hate speech. While they didn't say specific names or point fingers at someone who lives in a pretty big white house, the Sussexes made it known how they felt about the current political climate.

"Now we're just six weeks out from election day, and today is National Voter Registration Day," said Meghan in the TV special. "Every four years, we are told the same thing: that this is the most important election of our lifetime. But this one is." She added, "When we vote, our values are put into action and our voices are heard. Your voice is a reminder that you matter, because you do, and you deserve to be heard."

Harry continued, saying, "This election, I'm not going to be able to vote here in the U.S. But many of you may not know that I haven't been able to vote in the U.K. my entire life. As we approach this November, it's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation, and online negativity."

Crazy enough—okay, really not that crazy—Buckingham Palace didn't have an official comment on the matter. According to royal reporter Rebecca English, the Palace told her, "that they are not commenting on this, adding: 'The Duke is not a working member of the Royal Family and any comments he makes are made in a personal capacity.'"

So yeah, TEA, because at least to me, this is indeed some shade being thrown across the Atlantic Ocean, and it is HOT. Harry and Meghan haven't commented on the matter, but time will tell!

