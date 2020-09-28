Jordyn Woods talked the Tristan Thompson scandal and its aftermath during an appearance on YouTube series Now With Natalie.

Jordyn Woods opened up about the traumatic aftermath of the 2019 cheating scandal involving Tristan Thompson, during an appearance on YouTube show Now With Natalie. In February 2019, news broke that Thompson had reportedly kissed Woods, a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family; subsequently, Khloé Kardashian ended her relationship with Thompson, while Woods' friendship with then-BFF Kylie Jenner came to an end too. Speaking to host Natalie Manuel Lee, Woods talked the public shaming that followed, and how she began to recover.

"I remember just sitting in a very dark place. I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to, but I just felt like I had no one," Woods said, as People reports. "You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you've grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn't even know how to feel."

"I deleted everything off of my phone. I wouldn't respond to anyone. I responded to about two people," she continued. "I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn't trust anyone. Everything in my life changed."

Woods spoke about beginning to recover by acknowledging what happened between herself and Thompson: "Looking at the situation, 'Okay what did I do, what role did I play in this, how was I responsible, how can I be held accountable, how can I take responsibility for what happened?' Things happen and that's what makes us human," she said. "But just acceptance and accountability and responsibility. I feel like people in this generation lack accountability and when you can't accept what you've done or you can't accept that, then you can't heal from it."

"I'm not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through," she continued. "It was a lot for everyone, my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years have I had a negative intention to do something bad to anyone I love. I wouldn't say I'm happy something like that happened, but I'm happy I was able to become who I am today."

"I've gone through, these past three years, some of the most traumatic experiences a person can go through," Woods, who lost her dad in 2017, continued. "When your whole world feels like its crumbling down, everything you thought you knew, it's really to be rebuilt again but much stronger."





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

