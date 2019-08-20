Jordyn Woods has had quite the year, to say the least, but one thing's for sure: her business is booming. In the past few months, the 21-year-old has expanded her clothing line with Boohoo, starred in several music videos with major hip-hop artists like Gunna and Rick Ross, became the face of athleisure line Secndture, scored the September cover of Cosmopolitan UK, and has an upcoming VMAs TV segment on VH1. She's flourishing and looks absolutely stunning.

Jordyn has switched up her hair a bunch this summer, going back and forth between braids and extra-long extensions. But yesterday she debuted an asymmetrical bob, and it's such a LOOK. She's serving with this new style, and showed it off in a teaser video on Instagram to promote her upcoming VH1 episode.

Sure, they're extensions, but that's besides the point. She paired the a-line blunt cut with a deep side-part, and traded her former long blonde waves for a jet-black shade that looks so sleek.

Instagram/@jordynwoods

For reference, here's blonde Woods with mermaid waves last week:

Getty Images

This isn't the first time Woods has worn an asymmetrical cut. A few weeks back she wore a similar style, and I can't even blame her for going back to it again. I am getting a bob this weekend, and now she has me contemplating an asymmetrical cut.

The dimension of this style frames her face so beautifully.

It's no secret that more celebs than ever before have chosen the bob life in 2019: Ciara, Mandy Moore, and Kaia Gerber, to name a few, have all shed major inches and tried the style. Woods has confirmed via her Insta captions and recent hangout with Meg The Stallion that she's having a Hot Girl Summer, and this new hair is surely helping. Cheers to her overcoming obstacles and looking damn good while doing so!

