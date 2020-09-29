Today's Top Stories
1
How to Help Demand Justice for Breonna Taylor
2
The Oversized Blazer Is a Year-Round Essential
3
That Viral Amazon Jacket Just Got a Major Glow-Up
4
What's at Stake if Amy Coney Barrett Is Confirmed
5
'His Only Wife' Is Our October Book Club Pick

Amanda Seyfried Gave Birth to Her Second Child After Keeping Her Pregnancy a Secret

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, ca february 24 amanda seyfried attends the 2019 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 24, 2019 in beverly hills, california photo by dia dipasupilgetty images
Dia DipasupilGetty Images
  • Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their second child, a boy.
  • Seyfried and Sadoski announced the news via charities INARA and War Child USA's Instagram accounts.
  • The new arrival is a younger brother to their 3-year-old daughter, Nina.

    Amanda Seyfried has given birth to a baby boy, after keeping her pregnancy a total secret from the media. Seyfried's new arrival, her second child with husband Thomas Sadoski, is a baby brother to their 3-year-old daughter, Nina.

    Seyfried and Sadoski took a leaf out of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's book by announcing their happy news via the Instagram pages of two charities: INARA (International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance) and War Child USA. The couple are board members of INARA, which provides medical care for children living in conflict areas, and ambassadors for War Child USA, which works to protect children from the impacts of war by providing them with education, legal counsel, and other resources.

    "Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives," Seyfried and Sadoski said in a statement. "With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Sadoski shared the post on his own account, writing, "If you’re interested in helping out, the (now) 4 of us would love it if everyone able could set up a monthly $4 (or $44!!) donation to BOTH of these incredible organizations that help make the world a better place for kids." Seyfried shared her husband's post, adding, "@thomas_sadoski and I made a little man."

    Earlier this year, Seyfried opened up about parenting Nina during an appearance on YouTube series Molner's Table, as People reports. Speaking to host John Molner, she revealed that her mom lives with the family in their upstate New York farmhouse. "She's our nanny," Seyfried said. "My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky—I know I am."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "So when my daughter gets up, she either comes in our room or she goes downstairs," Seyfried explained, adding, "And if we're still sleeping it's great, 'cause she can hang out with my mom. She wakes up early."

    "These days, it's been me waking up and going downstairs and drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding [the animals]," she continued. "And you know what? Our family's still together."


    Related Stories
    Amanda Seyfried Welcomes Her First Child
    Amanda Seyfried Talks Beauty Routine
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Duchess Kate Spots Sleek Sportswear for Outing
    Brooke Shields, 55, Shows Off Toned Legs On Insta
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Chrissy Teigen Received Two Blood Transfusions
    Attenborough's Gift to George Sparks Controversy
    Meghan and Harry Respond to Reality Show Rumors
    See Inside Gigi Hadid's Baby's Room
    Irina Shayk Just Shared a Jaw-Dropping Selfie
    Apple's Hilarious Reaction to Gwyneth's Nude Photo
    Chrissy Was Hospitalized For Excessive Bleeding
    Jordyn Woods Talked About Being Publicly Shamed