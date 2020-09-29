Amanda Seyfried and husband Thomas Sadoski have welcomed their second child, a boy.

Seyfried and Sadoski announced the news via charities INARA and War Child USA's Instagram accounts.

The new arrival is a younger brother to their 3-year-old daughter, Nina.

Seyfried and Sadoski took a leaf out of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's book by announcing their happy news via the Instagram pages of two charities: INARA (International Network for Aid, Relief and Assistance) and War Child USA. The couple are board members of INARA, which provides medical care for children living in conflict areas, and ambassadors for War Child USA, which works to protect children from the impacts of war by providing them with education, legal counsel, and other resources.

"Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives," Seyfried and Sadoski said in a statement. "With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star."

Sadoski shared the post on his own account, writing, "If you’re interested in helping out, the (now) 4 of us would love it if everyone able could set up a monthly $4 (or $44!!) donation to BOTH of these incredible organizations that help make the world a better place for kids." Seyfried shared her husband's post, adding, "@thomas_sadoski and I made a little man."

Earlier this year, Seyfried opened up about parenting Nina during an appearance on YouTube series Molner's Table, as People reports. Speaking to host John Molner, she revealed that her mom lives with the family in their upstate New York farmhouse. "She's our nanny," Seyfried said. "My life is awesome because she is the third parent for us. I am so lucky—I know I am."

"So when my daughter gets up, she either comes in our room or she goes downstairs," Seyfried explained, adding, "And if we're still sleeping it's great, 'cause she can hang out with my mom. She wakes up early."

"These days, it's been me waking up and going downstairs and drinking coffee and hanging out with my daughter and then Tommy feeding [the animals]," she continued. "And you know what? Our family's still together."





