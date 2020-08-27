Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby, a daughter named Daisy Dove, has arrived!

The couple announced the arrival of their daughter via UNICEF's Instagram, asking their fans to donate to support pregnant people and newborn babies.

"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Perry and Bloom said.

Some very happy news to start your morning: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom! The new parents made the announcement via UNICEF's Instagram, sharing a black and white photo of themselves holding their daughter's tiny hand (note Perry's very fitting daisy nail art). "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they said in a statement. Daisy Dove is a younger sister to Bloom's son with ex Miranda Kerr, 9-year-old Flynn.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Perry and Bloom asked their followers to celebrate Daisy Dove's arrival by donating to UNICEF, in order to provide pregnant people and newborn babies around the world with the healthcare they need. "We know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," their statement continued. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

"As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare," Perry and Bloom said. "In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."

If you'd like to donate to UNICEF's campaign, click here. Welcome, Daisy Dove Bloom, and congrats to Katy and Orlando!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io