Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Welcome Their First Child Together, a Daughter Named Daisy Dove

By Emily Dixon
hollywood, california august 21 katy perry and orlando bloom arrives at the la premiere of amazons carnival row at tcl chinese theatre on august 21, 2019 in hollywood, california photo by steve granitzwireimage
Steve GranitzGetty Images
  • Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's baby, a daughter named Daisy Dove, has arrived!
  • The couple announced the arrival of their daughter via UNICEF's Instagram, asking their fans to donate to support pregnant people and newborn babies.
  • "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Perry and Bloom said.

    Some very happy news to start your morning: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Daisy Dove Bloom! The new parents made the announcement via UNICEF's Instagram, sharing a black and white photo of themselves holding their daughter's tiny hand (note Perry's very fitting daisy nail art). "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," they said in a statement. Daisy Dove is a younger sister to Bloom's son with ex Miranda Kerr, 9-year-old Flynn.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.

    A post shared by UNICEF (@unicef) on

    Perry and Bloom asked their followers to celebrate Daisy Dove's arrival by donating to UNICEF, in order to provide pregnant people and newborn babies around the world with the healthcare they need. "We know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," their statement continued. "Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19, many more newborn lives are at risk because of a greater lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever."

    "As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare," Perry and Bloom said. "In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting UNICEF, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your [heart] can bloom with generosity."

    If you'd like to donate to UNICEF's campaign, click here. Welcome, Daisy Dove Bloom, and congrats to Katy and Orlando!

