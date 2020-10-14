Meghan Markle spoke at Fortune's Most Powerful Next Gen Summit on Tuesday.

She discussed the importance of using your voice for good, and reflected on being unable to speak out as a senior member of the royal family.

"Your voice matters," she said. "You realize it more when you are not able to exercise it. Regardless of my experience over the last few years compared to anyone’s experience, you can’t take for granted the ability you have as a woman to be able to be heard."

Meghan Markle took part in another video chat with Fortune magazine Tuesday, People reports, as part of the Most Powerful Next Gen Summit. She spoke about the importance of utilizing your public platform and exercising your voice for good—something she'd been unable to do as a senior member of the royal family.

"Your voice matters," Meghan said. "You realize it more when you are not able to exercise it. Regardless of my experience over the last few years compared to anyone’s experience, you can’t take for granted the ability you have as a woman to be able to be heard, and now with the platform that people have on social media to actually have that voice heard for a larger audience, I think it's a huge responsibility."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Duchess of Sussex also shared that becoming a parent to Archie strengthened her resolve to speak out. "It’s interesting because my gut is that [parenthood] makes you more courageous, it makes you so concerned for the world they're going to inherit," she said. "So the things you’re able to tolerate on your own are not the same that you are going to put your child in a position of vulnerability for. You go every single day—how can I make this world better for Archie? That is a shared belief for my husband and I."





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io