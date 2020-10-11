Meghan Markle Says Being the "Most Trolled Person" in the World Was Almost "Unsurvivable"

Now that she's no longer a working royal, Meghan Markle is free to be more open about the hate she's received since the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry.

During an interview with the Teenager Therapy podcast for World Mental Health Day, Meghan got candid about being the "most trolled person" in the world in 2019.

"It's almost unsurvivable," Meghan said of the onslaught of online hate she received.

During a joint interview with Prince Harry for the Teenager Therapy podcast in honor of World Mental Health Day, Meghan got candid about what it was like being the "most trolled person" in the world in 2019. In a vulnerable moment, the Duchess of Sussex explained (per ET Online):

"I'm told that in 2019 I was the most trolled person in the entire world, male or female. Now eight months of that, I wasn't even visible. I was on maternity leave or with a baby. But what was able to just be manufactured and churned out, it's almost unsurvivable. That's so big, you can't even think of what that feels like. Because I don't care if you're 15 or 25, if people are saying things about you that aren't true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.

So I think from my standpoint, and part of the work that we do, is our own personal experiences and being able to talk to people, and understand that even through our experiences [are] unique to us and obviously can seem very different to what people experience on the day to day, it's still a very human experience and that's universal. We all know what it feels like to have our feelings hurt. We all know what it feels like to be isolated or the other…We are all figuring it out."

