Twitter Reactions to Sia's 2020 Billboard Music Awards Performance and Look

By Kayleigh Roberts
hollywood, california october 14 in this image released on october 14, sia performs onstage at the 2020 billboard music awards, broadcast on october 14, 2020 at the dolby theatre in los angeles, ca photo by kevin winterbbma2020getty images for dcp
Kevin Winter/BBMA2020Getty Images
  • For the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, singer Sia delivered a rare televised performance, taking the stage at the socially-distanced event to belt out her new track, "Courage to Change."
    • As usual, Sia mostly obscured her face for the performance. She wore a huge, billowing pink ballgown for the performance, along with a giant, curly blonde and pink wigged that she topped off with a huge yellow bow.
      • People on Twitter had a lot of ~thoughts~ about Sia's Billboard Music Awards look.

        Sia took the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for a rare televised performance. The iconic singer performed her new song, "Courage to Change," for the event and, TBH, it was definitely an appropriate song choice for the evening/for the uncertain times we're living through.

        Sample lyrics:

        "You’re not alone in all this/ You're not alone I promise/ Standing together we can do anything/ You're not alone in all this/ You’re not alone I promise/ Standing together we can do anything."

        Sia's song was impressive, obvi, but it wasn't the most talked-about thing about her performance. That honor goes to her look. Sia performed in a huge, pink gown that could double a visual definition of the word "billowing." As usual, the singer's face was almost entirely obscured, this time by a giant, curly blonde and pink wig topped off with an even bigger yellow bow.

        Here's a full-length look at the ensemble:

        hollywood, california october 14 in this image released on october 14, sia performs onstage at the 2020 billboard music awards, broadcast on october 14, 2020 at the dolby theatre in los angeles, ca photo by kevin mazurbbma2020getty images for dcp
        Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020Getty Images

        People on Twitter had ~thoughts~ about the look. Here's just some of the commentary people shared about it:

        This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        When it came to her performance, however, the consensus was basically a resounding yasss:

