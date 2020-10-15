Twitter Reactions to Sia's 2020 Billboard Music Awards Performance and Look

For the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, singer Sia delivered a rare televised performance, taking the stage at the socially-distanced event to belt out her new track, "Courage to Change."

As usual, Sia mostly obscured her face for the performance. She wore a huge, billowing pink ballgown for the performance, along with a giant, curly blonde and pink wigged that she topped off with a huge yellow bow.

People on Twitter had a lot of ~thoughts~ about Sia's Billboard Music Awards look.

Sia took the stage at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards for a rare televised performance. The iconic singer performed her new song, "Courage to Change," for the event and, TBH, it was definitely an appropriate song choice for the evening/for the uncertain times we're living through.

Sample lyrics:

"You’re not alone in all this/ You're not alone I promise/ Standing together we can do anything/ You're not alone in all this/ You’re not alone I promise/ Standing together we can do anything."

Sia's song was impressive, obvi, but it wasn't the most talked-about thing about her performance. That honor goes to her look. Sia performed in a huge, pink gown that could double a visual definition of the word "billowing." As usual, the singer's face was almost entirely obscured, this time by a giant, curly blonde and pink wig topped off with an even bigger yellow bow.

Here's a full-length look at the ensemble:

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020 Getty Images

People on Twitter had ~thoughts~ about the look. Here's just some of the commentary people shared about it:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Here comes sia looking like she’s on the masked singer lmao #BillboardMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/bsZb0Hl6yY — chanel (@chanel_numberr5) October 15, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

sia fr looks like one of these dolls #BillboardMusicAwards pic.twitter.com/xff4N0L56f — asma (@Asma__Attack) October 15, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sia always has wild outfits how is she comfortable pic.twitter.com/Qvetlgsjsh — celine⁷ 💜 (@dunjeonjungkook) October 15, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

SIA LOOKS LIKE A LOL DOLL IM GNNA SOB pic.twitter.com/RGnkJNchFD — jasi (@jinkoo7s) October 15, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Sia, just a heads up, you got ramen noodles on ur head #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/HsLQMV2gwu — Wayne A. Rodriquez Jr. (@wrodriquez99) October 15, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Move over JT from the 90s. Sia stole your look 👀🍜 #ramennoodlehair #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/8HbVyeCItQ — Michelle Fay (@FayOnAir) October 15, 2020

When it came to her performance, however, the consensus was basically a resounding yasss:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

.@Sia looks amazing performing her most recent song, "Courage To Change". pic.twitter.com/4YmKZBN7sP — Pop Data (@PopDataNews) October 15, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

.@Sia I'm extremely proud of you. I love you, keep going 💗💛 pic.twitter.com/3tK6d9H6u4 — 𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐚 (@luvmymrsfurler) October 15, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

It‘s this smile that matters. You did incredible @Sia! We are so endlessly proud of you! ❤️ #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/TkWBwuqFy7 — GEDEON | #QueenSia 👑 (@siafurlerfanpg) October 15, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

.@Sia looking enchanting on stage performing ”Courage To Change“ at the #BBMAs for the very first time! pic.twitter.com/1El39UcgYP — GEDEON | #QueenSia 👑 (@siafurlerfanpg) October 15, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

OMG you killed that performance @sia and the outfits look soo good ❤️❤️ #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/MfKojbBRpL — 𝕽𝖊𝖌𝖎 (@rgndy26) October 15, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io