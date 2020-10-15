Today's Top Stories
Meghan Markle Shared What Makes Her Feel Proud of Herself as a Mom

cape town, south africa september 25 prince harry, duke of sussex, meghan, duchess of sussex and their baby son archie mountbatten windsor meet archbishop desmond tutu and his daughter thandeka tutu gxashe at the desmond leah tutu legacy foundation during their royal tour of south africa on september 25, 2019 in cape town, south africa photo by poolsamir husseinwireimage
    Well, this is lovely: At Fortune's Most Powerful Next Gen Summit on Tuesday, Meghan Markle spoke about how parenthood impacted her perspective on leadership and working to effect positive change. "My gut is that it makes you more courageous, it makes you so concerned for the world they're going to inherit," she said, as People reports. "So the things you’re able to tolerate on your own are not the same that you are going to put your child in a position of vulnerability for. You go every single day—how can I make this world better for Archie? That is a shared belief for my husband and I."

    "At the same time, I am cautious of putting my family at risk by certain things. I try to be very clear in what I say and not get controversial, and instead talk about things that seem very straightforward, like exercising your right to vote," the Duchess of Sussex continued. "I think that's as simple as it comes and as necessary as it comes—and to that point, as a parent, I can enjoy all the fun and silliness and games with my son, but I wouldn’t be able to feel proud of myself as a mom if I didn’t know that I wasn’t doing my part to make it a better place for him."

    Speaking about the work she and husband Prince Harry have lined up—including their multimillion dollar Netflix deal and the launch of nonprofit Archewell—Meghan said, "Everything I’m doing is for Archie, our son. There's a lot that I’m excited about—certainly in creating programming and content that is conscious and inspiring, and has a call to action, and is uplifting."

    "I’m excited to be back home in the States, and hopefully as things start to open up a bit more with COVID, just to be back and engaging and interacting with people in a different way and in a way that will allow me to roll my sleeves up and really be boots on the ground back at home," she added.


