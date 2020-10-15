Meghan Markle made a virtual appearance at Fortune's Most Powerful Next Gen Summit on Tuesday.

She spoke about the importance of using your voice, why she left social media, and why she's driven to make the world a better place.

"I wouldn’t be able to feel proud of myself as a mom if I didn’t know that I wasn’t doing my part to make it a better place for [Archie]," she said.

Well, this is lovely: At Fortune's Most Powerful Next Gen Summit on Tuesday, Meghan Markle spoke about how parenthood impacted her perspective on leadership and working to effect positive change. "My gut is that it makes you more courageous, it makes you so concerned for the world they're going to inherit," she said, as People reports. "So the things you’re able to tolerate on your own are not the same that you are going to put your child in a position of vulnerability for. You go every single day—how can I make this world better for Archie? That is a shared belief for my husband and I."

"At the same time, I am cautious of putting my family at risk by certain things. I try to be very clear in what I say and not get controversial, and instead talk about things that seem very straightforward, like exercising your right to vote," the Duchess of Sussex continued. "I think that's as simple as it comes and as necessary as it comes—and to that point, as a parent, I can enjoy all the fun and silliness and games with my son, but I wouldn’t be able to feel proud of myself as a mom if I didn’t know that I wasn’t doing my part to make it a better place for him."

Speaking about the work she and husband Prince Harry have lined up—including their multimillion dollar Netflix deal and the launch of nonprofit Archewell—Meghan said, "Everything I’m doing is for Archie, our son. There's a lot that I’m excited about—certainly in creating programming and content that is conscious and inspiring, and has a call to action, and is uplifting."

"I’m excited to be back home in the States, and hopefully as things start to open up a bit more with COVID, just to be back and engaging and interacting with people in a different way and in a way that will allow me to roll my sleeves up and really be boots on the ground back at home," she added.





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

