Meghan Markle and Prince Harry video-chatted with Malala Yousafzai Sunday, to mark the International Day of the Girl.

Meghan and Harry spoke about seeing baby Archie's milestones, including his first steps.

The Sussexes said lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic enabled them to spend more time together as a family.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry both saw their son Archie Harrison's first steps, the Sussexes shared in a video chat with activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai Sunday. Speaking about spending time together as a family during lockdown, Harry revealed, "We were both there for his first steps. His first run, his first fall, his first everything."

"In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more," Meghan said, as People reports. "We’d miss a lot of those moments."

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Meghan recently spoke about the challenges of parenting her then four-month-old baby during the royal tour of southern Africa in 2019. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared on podcast Teenager Therapy, and Meghan addressed her viral 2019 interview with ITV journalist Tom Bradby in South Africa, during which she said she wasn't doing okay.

"I was tired," Meghan reflected. "I was just about to give Archie a bath. I was exhausted." After Harry added, "She was still breastfeeding at the time," Meghan explained that she was interspersing official engagements with feeding her son.

"I didn’t think about that answer. I just answered honestly," the Duchess of Sussex continued. "I was in a moment of vulnerability, because I was tired, because there was no presentation. It was just, here’s where I am: I’m a mom with a four-and-a-half month-old baby and we are tired. But I think the reason it resonated with people is because everyone wants to be asked if they’re okay."

Happily, Meghan confirmed things have improved since that interview: "A year later I would say yes, I am doing well," she said.





Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io