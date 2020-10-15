Today's Top Stories
Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant, and 1 Cheeky Zoom Call
Miu Miu Launches Upcycled Vintage Collection
Enduring Breast Cancer in a Covid-19 World
Dazzling Makeup Looks From the Spring Runways
Lizzo Used the BBMAs to Speak Out About Suppresion

Gal Gadot Addressed the Backlash Against Her Controversial "Imagine" Video

By Emily Dixon
beverly hills, california february 09 gal gadot attends the 2020 vanity fair oscar party hosted by radhika jones at wallis annenberg center for the performing arts on february 09, 2020 in beverly hills, california photo by daniele venturelliwireimage,
Daniele VenturelliGetty Images
  • Gal Gadot spoke to Vanity Fair about her controversial "Imagine" video, released as people began quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in which a host of celebrities sang the John Lennon track.
  • "Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed," Gadot said.
  • "I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place," she added.

    It may feel simultaneously like yesterday and one million years ago, but cast your mind back, if you can, to March, when Gal Gadot shared a video on Instagram that caused something of a stir online. As quarantine measures were implemented around the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gadot organized her celebrity friends for a singalong of John Lennon's "Imagine," posting the result on Instagram with the caption, "We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us." A-listers including Kristen Wiig, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Zoë Kravitz, and Cara Delevingne all took part.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    The video didn't go down quite as well as Gadot hoped, with the New York Times blasting its "horribleness" and "smug self-satisfaction." In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Gadot responded to the backlash, and explained the intention behind the video. "Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed," she said. "I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world."

    "I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen [Wiig]," she continued. "Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game." Gadot's summary: "But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend."


