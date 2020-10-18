In an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon, Adele announced that she will be hosting Saturday Night Live on October 24.

Adele is gearing up for a big, full-circle moment. The singer took to social media on Sunday to announce that she'll be hosting Saturday Night Live on October 24 alongside musical guest H.E.R.

In a lengthy caption on Instagram, Adele explained just how much the upcoming gig means to her, writing:

"Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?



Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.

See you next week ♥️🤞🏻."

Adele's gig hosting SNL will mark one of her first public appearances in several years and, obviously, fans will be hoping it's a sign that her long-awaited fourth studio album will be released soon.

