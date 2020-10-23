Today's Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Trolled Blake Lively for Drawing Shoes on Her Feet in an Instagram Photo

By Emily Dixon
new york, new york may 02 blake lively and ryan reynolds attend the pokemon detective pikachu us premiere at times square on may 02, 2019 in new york city photo by michael stewartfilmmagic
Michael StewartGetty Images
  • Blake Lively drew shoes over her bare feet in an Instagram photo of herself and Ryan Reynolds, taken after Reynolds' first time voting in the U.S., which quickly went viral online.
  • Naturally, Reynolds trolled Lively over the photo-editing mishap, posting the photo on his Instagram with an even more poorly drawn pair of shoes covering his wife's feet.
  • Lively joked about the whole affair too, sharing Reynolds' photo with the caption, "...I don't see the issue."

    As humans, we're all prone to making the odd perplexing decision every once in a while, and it is the greatest gift of the non-famous that said decisions aren't immediately broadcast to millions. See: Blake Lively's recent decision to digitally draw shoes onto her bare feet in a photo of herself and husband Ryan Reynolds, taken after Reynolds' first time voting in the U.S. And her subsequent decision to post said altered photo on Instagram, surely knowing that the internet loves nothing more than to zoom in and scrutinize and root out even the most expertly performed photo editing efforts. Naturally, Lively's drawn-on shoes became the talk of Twitter.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Being married to Ryan Reynolds means you're unlikely to escape un-trolled, something Lively's no doubt very much accustomed to by now. And Reynolds was quick to mock his wife's shoe mishap. For one, Reynolds posted the unedited version of the photo, featuring Lively's bare feet, on his own Instagram account, though whether that was a deliberate attempt to troll his wife, an in joke between the two, or a mere lack of posting coordination is unclear.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Reynolds went on to share the photo to his Instagram Story, urging his fans to follow his lead and vote. In his version of the photo, however, Lively sported an even more poorly drawn pair of boots, which Reynolds pointed out with a helpful arrow and a question mark.

    ryan reynolds blake lively drawn on shoes
    @ryanreynoldsInstagram

    Lively, thankfully, was happy to join in and poke fun at herself too: She reposted Reynolds' Instagram Story, adding the caption, "...I don't see the issue." What a wild ride we've all shared!


