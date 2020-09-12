Blake Lively Trolled Ryan Reynolds for Posting a Sweeter Birthday Message for Their Dog Than for Her

This week, hilarious (and married) humans Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively found a new reason to playfully troll each other on social media: Their dog, Baxter's, birthday.

On Friday, Reynolds shared a sweet Instagram tribute to the pup. The post included two pictures of Reynolds and Baxter cuddling and a hilarious caption explaining all the reasons Reynolds didn't make Baxter a birthday cake—mostly because, according to Reynolds, he's such a terrible baker that any cake he bakes is lethal.

Lively commented on the post, pointing out that it was "almost as sweet" as his birthday gift to her—a homemade birthday cake.

On Friday, Reynolds took to Instagram to pay tribute to the family pup, Baxter, with a sweet post that included two pictures of the actor and dog getting their snuggle on, along with the following, objectively funny caption: "Happy Birthday, Bax. I’d bake you a cake, but it would kill you. Not because you’re a dog. Everything I bake is poison. If I had to go to war, I’d just bring a toaster oven."

So, just to recap: Ryan Reynolds is a self-described terrible baker who feels like the kinder thing to do for anything he loves is to not bake them one of his "poison" cakes. This is important to keep in mind as the story unfolds.

Lively quickly took to the post's comment section to call her husband out, writing, "This is almost as sweet as the birthday post you did for me this year."

Although Reynolds did not actually post anything on his Instagram grid for Lively's birthday (which was last month, on August 25), the actress did document his celebration for her on her own Instagram Story:

Yep, he baked her a cake. Which, naturally, Reynolds pointed out immediately in his own reply to Lively's comment. Your move, Blake, and no pressure, but this playful banter is all that's getting some of us through quarantines, so make it count.

