Today's Top Stories
1
Hark! The Herald Dolly Sings
2
Party Like It’s 2020
3
Gifts Under $20 That Are Meaningful and Affordable
4
Finally, a Holiday Film With a Disabled Lead
5
Season’s (and Other...) Greetings

Dolly Parton Said She Always Knew Goddaughter Miley Cyrus Was a "Star"

"I just knew she was going to make it," Parton said.

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, ca february 10 dolly parton l and miley cyrus perform onstage during the 61st annual grammy awards at staples center on february 10, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by kevin wintergetty images for the recording academy
Kevin WinterGetty Images

    The legendary Dolly Parton is Marie Claire's latest cover star, and she spoke to the equally legendary RuPaul about her career, her family—and her goddaughter, one Miley Cyrus. Parton told RuPaul she recognized Cyrus' talent at a young age, adding, "We all need to be true to ourselves, and I think that’s what she’s doing."

    "I love Miley. I think she’s great. She’s out there, and I love that she takes her chances. I love that she’s true to herself and that she’s willing to try new things and do whatever," Parton said of her goddaughter. "I’ve always loved her, since she was little, and I knew she was special. She just had a light about her. Her sparkle, and her smile, and her eyes were always full of wonder."

    los angeles, ca february 08 miley cyrus l and dolly parton attend musicares person of the year honoring dolly parton at los angeles convention center on february 8, 2019 in los angeles, california photo by kevin mazurgetty images for the recording academy
    Kevin MazurGetty Images

    Cyrus' talent became particularly apparent when she starred in Hannah Montana (on which Parton guest-starred), the country legend reflected. "When she was on that little show, I saw what great timing she had, what a great little comedian she was," Parton said. "But I’d always known her to write her little songs on her little left-handed guitar. I guess Billy Ray is the lefty. And so she just kind of grew up with us. With Billy and me—Billy Ray, her dad, we were friends and we worked a lot together, doing shows together, traveling some. But I just knew she was just going to make it. I just knew she was a star."

    Commenting on Cyrus' "wild" public image, RuPaul asked Parton, "Do you ever envy that you never had a chance to be that wild?" Parton responded, "No, I never needed to be that wild. But I think it’s fine for her. I’m kind of wild in my own way. I have my own little things, and I’m an individual, and I think that’s what that’s about too."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "We all need to be true to ourselves, and I think that’s what she’s doing," Parton continued. "I think that’s the key to everybody’s success as a human being and as an entertainer. You have to know what your talents are, what your limits are. But I think you have to be brave enough to try."

    "One of my favorite sayings that I say about myself, that I made up, is that my desire to do something has always been greater than my fear of it," Parton said. "So I think that Miley often gets out there. She will get out there and get on that tightrope without a net underneath her. But how else are you going to know? She’ll take those chances. And I take chances too. We just do it in a different way. But I do think she’s a pro. I just think she’s so talented, and she’s beautiful."

    Related Story
    Hark! The Herald Dolly Sings
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Selena Wore Two Great Outfits Today
    Netflix Responds to 'The Crown' Disclaimer Calls
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    How Dolly Parton's Dad Inspired Her Charity Work
    Gabrielle Union and Kaavia Twin in Stripes
    William Does Diana's Makeup in an Adorable Video
    Hark! The Herald Dolly Sings
    Chrissy Shared the Best Family Photoshoot Outtake
    Kate and William Are on Tour on the Royal Train
    J.Lo's Twins Emme and Max Look Just Like Their Mom
    Diana Had to Wear Low-Heeled Shoes to Her Wedding