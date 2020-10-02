Today's Top Stories
Dolly Parton Just Dropped a Christmas Album and Holiday Merch

One of the songs features her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

By Marina Liao
Last January, you couldn't scroll through social media without encountering the #DollyPartonChallenge meme. A quick refresher: The challenge involved showcasing photos of how you'd present yourself on each of the four different social media platforms: Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Tinder. This four-square collage was started by Dolly Parton who posted photo variations of herself with the Insta caption "Get you a woman who can do it all 😉." The photo that kicked things off:

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉

It caught on quickly; every celebrity, from Jennifer Garner to Mark Ruffalo , shared their own versions. As we all LOL-ed at the memes, there was one hidden Easter egg that not many may have noticed in Parton's original post, and that was the name of her upcoming album: A Holly Dolly Christmas. (It was written on her turtleneck sweater for the Facebook photo.) The Christmas album, which is the first in 30 years and features a song with Miley Cyrus, who is her goddaughter BTW, is officially out now.

To celebrate, the singer even released her own line of Christmas attire. You can listen to the album (we'll just skip over Halloween and Thanksgiving) while working, cleaning the house, walking the dog—pretty much in any situation—and once the weather is cool enough, slip into a Parton merch because the only thing better than singing All I Want For Christmas Is You is doing so in that cozy turtleneck top.

