Gabrielle Union and Daughter Zaya Twinned in Chic Burberry Sweaters

By Emily Dixon

    Well, this is a mother-daughter style moment to beat all other mother-daughter style moments! Gabrielle Union and 13-year-old stepdaughter Zaya posed for a series of gorgeous photos shared on Instagram Sunday, matching in Burberry argyle sweaters. The black, brown, and grey sweaters were embroidered with multicolored Burberry logos—perfectly complemented by Zaya's chic blue hair. "Always & forever. Love you," Union captioned the post, adding the hashtag "#twinningiswinning."

    Allow me to disappoint you before you race to buy that exact sweater: The knit, described as "Riccardo Tisci’s take on the festive sweater," was released as part of Burberry's limited edition B Series range, and was available to shop for only 24 hours back in November. Which means you'll need to pay a sizeable chunk of change on a resale site if you want to twin with Union and Zaya too.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        Union's also been twinning with daughter Kaavia of late, resulting in some extremely cute Instagram content. First, she matched with her 2-year-old in stripes, with Union in a tiered milkmaid style and Kaavia wearing a ruched dress with ribbon-tie straps. "Never thought I'd be the chick that liiiiives for a #twinningwithmommy moment but here I am," Union captioned the intensely adorable photos.

        This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

        A week later, Kaavia matched Union in a cosier ensemble, wearing a grey Skims tank, shorts, and zip-up hoodie while Union wore the corresponding tank, trousers, and robe. "So I'm all in on this #twinningwithmommy business," Union wrote. "All. In." And the world is grateful, Gabrielle! We need as much cuteness as we can get in 2020!

