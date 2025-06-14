Sofia Richie Grainge Enlists Zebra Pants and The Row Flip-Flops to Continue Her Rich Euro Summer
Next stop on the tour: her elegant wedding venue in the South of France.
Fresh from styling an archival Saint Laurent gown from 1979, with a little help from her stylist, Thomas Christos, Sofia Richie Grainge is continuing her hot Euro summer at her famous wedding venue. The mom of one shared an Instagram carousel of photos, which revealed she was wearing a pair of zebra-print pants and The Row's in-demand flip-flops.
Grainge captioned the post, "Home away from home," as Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cap d'Antibes in the South of France was her wedding venue in 2023. Against all odds, Grainge made a pair of casual, lightweight linen pants featuring a zebra-print look exceedingly elegant. A multi-color striped bikini top and a floor-length black shirt, perfect for lounging poolside, completed her outfit, along with The Row's flip-flops, which feature a bright red rubber strap. The model accessorized her vacation outfit with a red and white striped canvas bag and a pair of sunglasses.
Sadly, Grainge's The Row flip-flops—of which Zoë Kravitz is a fan—sold out months ago. Luckily, brightly-colored dupes are available for anyone who wants to pretend they're also having a hot Euro summer, in spite of their actual location.
Since the arrival of Grainge's daughter, Eloise, who was born on May 20, 2024, the model has opened up about the difficulties she experienced while pregnant. "I had a great pregnancy up until about 32 weeks," Grainge told Dr. Thais Aliabadi and women's health advocate Mary Alice Haney on the "She MD" podcast. Grainge gave birth to her daughter at 38 weeks gestation, and was subsequently diagnosed with postpartum preeclampsia.
Discussing her symptoms, Grainge told the hosts, "And I really thought it was going to be another one of those, 'Yeah, babe, that's pregnancy. You're going to be fine, but you can come in if you want me to check you' type situations.'" She continued, "But instead, she was like, 'You know what? Actually, I think you should go see the fetal specialist to monitor, to make sure that everything's OK, and then you'll go home. It's not a big deal.' Thank God, she said that."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
