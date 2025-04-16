Sofia Richie Grainge Styles a Denim Chanel 22 Bag With Her Rich-Mom Sweatpants
Her designer bag collection just keeps growing.
As Hollywood's designated quiet luxury muse, Sofia Richie Grainge has a natural affinity for subtle extravagance. Her closet is stuffed with rich-girl favorites, like luxe knits, trench coats of all colors, and more than a few Chanel bags—all the makings of a timeless wardrobe.
Her designer purse collection is rife with legacy styles stamped with the double-C logo. She owns several Classic Flap bags, of course, as well as a wooden lunch box-inspired style, a vanity case, and a pink tweed 22 bag, to name a few.
This week, the model debuted yet another new Chanel 22. The hobo-style shoulder bag featured the brand's signature chainlink straps, but with a logo-embossed, medium-wash denim outer instead of the standard quilted leather.
The new mom shouldered the Y2K-coded bag while shopping with her daughter Eloise in Beverly Hills on April 15. She was the picture of leisure, in a coordinating pale pink sweatsuit. The $304 set from Aviator Nation featured a lone lightning bolt on the sweatshirt and matching joggers.
Her jean handbag stood as a singular color contrast against her relaxed, taupe-and-blush 'fit. Richie Grainge finished the look with dusty rose sneakers, a pair of simple, cat-eye sunglasses, and several dainty golden necklaces.
Richie Grainge has accessorized almost everything in her closet with various Chanel bags—in fact, they were even the signature accessory of her wedding week. She wore numerous styles for her various pre-nuptial celebrations, including a bridal white flap bag embellished with bows. Many were tracked down by Gab Waller, a luxury sourcer trusted by Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley when they're hunting for rare designer bags.
A post shared by Sofia Richie Grainge (@sofiagrainge)
A photo posted by on
From wedding dresses to sweatsuits, there is truly nothing Richie Grainge can't make chic—as long as a Chanel bag is looped over her shoulder.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
This Modern Princess Will Break a 600-Year-Old Tradition When She Takes the Throne
Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway will follow in a long-ago ruler's footsteps.
By Kristin Contino
-
Hailey Bieber's "Favorite Jacket" Is Actually One She Designed
It's a piece for husband Justin Bieber's new brand.
By Halie LeSavage
-
Bella Hadid Skips Festival Style for Gucci's $5,600 Bamboo Bag
She'd rather spend a weekend in Paris than at the music festival.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
A $5,600 Gucci Bamboo Bag Is Bella Hadid's Pick Over Classic Coachella Style
She'd rather spend a weekend in Paris than at the music festival.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Monica Barbaro Makes a Velvet Robe Feel Couture for Dior's Kyoto Runway Show
Only for Dior's front row.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Blake Lively Channels Her Bestie Taylor Swift in a Bejeweled Canadian Tuxedo
These two could be twins.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Ugg Tasman Slippers Are Kaia Gerber's Ideal Shoe for Red Carpet Recovery
They're the key to red carpet recovery.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
A Novelty Chanel Camera Bag Is Blake Lively's Plus-One at an 'Another Simple Favor' Screening
She's back in method dressing business.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
These Underrated New Balance Sneakers Are the Star of Priyanka Chopra's All-Neutral Athleisure Look
They're the star of her latest look.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
Hailey Bieber Debuts the Leather Bomber Jacket She Designed for Justin Bieber's New Fashion Brand, Skylrk
Justin Bieber is involved, too.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
The Millennial-Coded, High-Rise Denim Trend Gets a Bella Hadid Refresh in Paris
This look is a win for thirty-somethings everywhere.
By Kelsey Stiegman