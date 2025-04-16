Sofia Richie Grainge Styles a Denim Chanel 22 Bag With Her Rich-Mom Sweatpants

Her designer bag collection just keeps growing.

As Hollywood's designated quiet luxury muse, Sofia Richie Grainge has a natural affinity for subtle extravagance. Her closet is stuffed with rich-girl favorites, like luxe knits, trench coats of all colors, and more than a few Chanel bags—all the makings of a timeless wardrobe.

Her designer purse collection is rife with legacy styles stamped with the double-C logo. She owns several Classic Flap bags, of course, as well as a wooden lunch box-inspired style, a vanity case, and a pink tweed 22 bag, to name a few.

This week, the model debuted yet another new Chanel 22. The hobo-style shoulder bag featured the brand's signature chainlink straps, but with a logo-embossed, medium-wash denim outer instead of the standard quilted leather.

Sofia Richie is spotted shopping for baby clothes in Beverly Hills on 04/15/25 in sweatpants and a chanel bag

Sofia Richie Grainge styled her sweatsuit with a denim Chanel 22 bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The new mom shouldered the Y2K-coded bag while shopping with her daughter Eloise in Beverly Hills on April 15. She was the picture of leisure, in a coordinating pale pink sweatsuit. The $304 set from Aviator Nation featured a lone lightning bolt on the sweatshirt and matching joggers.

Her jean handbag stood as a singular color contrast against her relaxed, taupe-and-blush 'fit. Richie Grainge finished the look with dusty rose sneakers, a pair of simple, cat-eye sunglasses, and several dainty golden necklaces.

Richie Grainge has accessorized almost everything in her closet with various Chanel bags—in fact, they were even the signature accessory of her wedding week. She wore numerous styles for her various pre-nuptial celebrations, including a bridal white flap bag embellished with bows. Many were tracked down by Gab Waller, a luxury sourcer trusted by Lori Harvey, Hailey Bieber, and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley when they're hunting for rare designer bags.

From wedding dresses to sweatsuits, there is truly nothing Richie Grainge can't make chic—as long as a Chanel bag is looped over her shoulder.

