Pippa Middleton Is Pregnant With Her Second Child

Kate Middleton is going to be an aunt—again! Yes, this Monday finally has a silver lining as Pippa Middleton, Kate's younger sister, is pregnant with her second child with husband James Matthews. So, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis will have another cousin to play with very soon!

“Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted," a source told Page Six, which broke the news earlier today.

The new bundle of joy will be joining their son, Arthur. The couple welcomed their first child on October 15, 2018. Following in her older sister's footsteps, Pippa gave birth to Arthur in the Lido Wing of St. Mary's hospital, where Kate and Prince William had all three of their children.

The private couple hasn't made an official statement on their baby news yet, but Pippa opened up to Waitrose Kitchen magazine in September 2019 on how she found it difficult to find things for her and Arther to do.

Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%

"Now that Arthur is 11 months old and more mobile, I have been trying to come up with different activities to do with him,” the new mom explained. “I needed to find something more than just park walks in the pram. Our local baby gym has been a saving grace. It’s a big space full of fun, soft objects, playmats, stairs, balls, swings, mini trampolines, and more to stimulate and physically engage babies and toddlers."

Baby gyms? We're all for it. Maybe we'll see the new baby there with his royal cousins in the future. Either way, congrats to the expecting family!

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io