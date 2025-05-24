Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Are "Delighted" as Princess Kate and Prince William Announce New Additions to Their Family
"The patter of tiny feet in the Wales's household has ended, so the sound of tiny paws will have to do."
Kate Middleton and Prince William caused widespread excitement each time they announced the birth of a new royal baby. Now, the Prince and Princess of Wales have reportedly "delighted" their kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—by revealing that they've expanded their family once again. This time, however, it is the family's dog, Orla, who has welcomed several new puppies.
As reported by The Sun, William and Kate's black Cocker Spaniel, Orla, has reportedly given birth to four puppies. A royal source told the outlet, "Mother and babies are doing well." The insider continued, "We always thought the patter of tiny feet in the Wales's household had ended, so the sound of tiny paws will have to do."
While it's currently unclear whether the Prince and Princess of Wales plan to keep the new puppies, their own kids are apparently very happy about the new household additions. "Everyone loves...new royal baby news, and so new royal puppies run very close," the source claimed.
The royal source continued, "Everyone is very excited, not least the three children, who adore Orla, and Lupo before." Royal fans will recall that William and Kate announced the death of their dog, Lupo, in 2020. Kate's brother, James Middleton, gave the family Orla soon after.
In April, the Prince and Princess of Wales's official Instagram account paid tribute to Orla by posting a photo of the sweet pup, with the caption, "Celebrating the animals who bring so much joy, companionship and love to our lives this #NationalPetDay."
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Kate and William aren't the only members of the Royal Family to love dogs. For instance, Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Feguson, recently revealed that Queen Elizabeth II communicates with her from beyond via her corgis. Unsurprisingly, the late Queen didn't react too kindly when a royal relative suggested that all of the monarch's corgis "should be shot."
Meanwhile, the first photos of Queen Camilla's new dog, Moley, were released ahead of the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May 2025.
