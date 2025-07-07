Pippa Middleton Makes Her First Appearance of 2025 in the Summer Shoe Trend Duchess Sophie Can’t Stop Wearing
Princess Kate's sister enjoyed a rare outing with her husband at the British Grand Prix.
It's been a minute since we've seen Pippa Middleton out and about—Princess Kate's December 2024 carol concert, to be precise—but the future Queen's younger sister made a rare public appearance over the weekend. Middleton, who was joined by husband James Matthews and brother-in-law Spencer Matthews at the British Grand Prix on July 6, enjoyed the racing action while wearing several brands beloved by her sister. She also sported some very Duchess Sophie-approved footwear that's right on trend for summer 2025.
Espadrille wedges have been all the rage this season, as the Duchess of Edinburgh has proven time and time again. And while Sophie can't get enough of her numerous Penelope Chilvers styles, the Middleton women have always been partial to Spanish brand Castañer.
Both sisters have worn the retailer's popular 4-inch wedges, but for her F1 appearance, Pippa chose a lower 1.5-inch heel, wearing an ivory pair of ankle-tie espadrilles.
Middleton looked summery in a sleeveless, belted white dress by London-based brand Usisi Sister, with the brand's pieces created in female-led ethical factories and crafted from sustainably sourced all-natural fabrics.
She draped a brown suede jacket by another royally approved brand, Sézane, over her shoulders, carrying a matching purse by Princess Kate's go-to handbag label, Emmy London. And to keep the regal vibes going, Pippa wore sunglasses from Finlay and Co.—where the Princess of Wales was spotted shopping for glasses in January.
Last summer, Middleton wore a pink floral dress to join her sister and niece Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon—and with hopes high that the Princess of Wales will attend one of the final matches this month, perhaps fans will be treated to another Pippa sighting soon enough.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.