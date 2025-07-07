Pippa Middleton Makes Her First Appearance of 2025 in the Summer Shoe Trend Duchess Sophie Can’t Stop Wearing

It's been a minute since we've seen Pippa Middleton out and about—Princess Kate's December 2024 carol concert, to be precise—but the future Queen's younger sister made a rare public appearance over the weekend. Middleton, who was joined by husband James Matthews and brother-in-law Spencer Matthews at the British Grand Prix on July 6, enjoyed the racing action while wearing several brands beloved by her sister. She also sported some very Duchess Sophie-approved footwear that's right on trend for summer 2025.

Espadrille wedges have been all the rage this season, as the Duchess of Edinburgh has proven time and time again. And while Sophie can't get enough of her numerous Penelope Chilvers styles, the Middleton women have always been partial to Spanish brand Castañer.

Both sisters have worn the retailer's popular 4-inch wedges, but for her F1 appearance, Pippa chose a lower 1.5-inch heel, wearing an ivory pair of ankle-tie espadrilles.

Pippa Middleto is pictured attending the British Grand Prix on Sunday, July 6. (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Middleton looked summery in a sleeveless, belted white dress by London-based brand Usisi Sister, with the brand's pieces created in female-led ethical factories and crafted from sustainably sourced all-natural fabrics.

She draped a brown suede jacket by another royally approved brand, Sézane, over her shoulders, carrying a matching purse by Princess Kate's go-to handbag label, Emmy London. And to keep the regal vibes going, Pippa wore sunglasses from Finlay and Co.—where the Princess of Wales was spotted shopping for glasses in January.

Last summer, Middleton wore a pink floral dress to join her sister and niece Princess Charlotte at Wimbledon—and with hopes high that the Princess of Wales will attend one of the final matches this month, perhaps fans will be treated to another Pippa sighting soon enough.

