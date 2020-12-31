Today's Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Shared What Inspired Her to Go Sober

By Emily Dixon
los angeles, ca september 17 chrissy teigen arrives at the 70th emmy awards on september 17, 2018 in los angeles, california photo by steve granitzwireimage,
Steve GranitzGetty Images
  • Chrissy Teigen recently revealed she was four weeks sober.
  • On her Instagram Story, she shared her reasons for giving up alcohol, as well as the book that helped her do it: Quit Like a Woman by Holly Whitaker.
  • "I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed)," she wrote. "Tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep."

    Earlier this week, Chrissy Teigen revealed she had recently stopped drinking. On her Instagram Story Wednesday, she shared her motivations for giving up alcohol as well as the book that helped her do it. Teigen posted a photo of Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed With Alcohol by Holly Whitaker, revealing she received it on her birthday (November 30) and has been "sober ever since."

    Teigen first shared her recent sobriety journey on Instagram Tuesday, after posting a video of herself dancing. After a fan commented, "I need whatever drugs you're on!!" Teigen responded, "4 weeks sober" with a series of heart and praying hands emojis.

    chrissy teigen sober instagram
    Instagram

    On Wednesday, she went into further detail about her reasons for going sober. Captioning the photo of Quit Like a Woman, she wrote, "One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend. I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed). Tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep."

    "I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, it is still an incredible read."

    Teigen previously spoke about her relationship with alcohol in a 2017 interview with Cosmopolitan. "I was, point blank, just drinking too much," she said, sharing that other members of her family had grappled with alcohol abuse. "I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show."

    "And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected," Teigen continued. "And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."

