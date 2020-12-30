Chrissy Teigen Revealed She's Four Weeks Sober in an Instagram Comment to a Fan

In a new Instagram post Tuesday morning, Chrissy Teigen shared an adorably awkward video of herself.

In the clip, Chrissy dances around awkwardly in a one-piece bathing suit and attempts to sing "Good Morning" from the musical Singing in the Rain before breaking down and laughing at herself.

A fan jumped in the video's comments, writing, "I need whatever drugs you're on," to which Chrissy replied that she's four weeks sober, along with a series of double heart and prayer hand emojis.

Chrissy Teigen is high on Chrissy Teigen—and nothing else at all, tyvm.

The revelation came as a result of a new Instagram video Chrissy shared on Tuesday morning. In the clip, from the Legend family's Christmas trip to St. Barts, Chrissy is dancing around in a floral, one-piece bathing suit and clearly loving life in a very pure and beautiful kind of way. In addition to dancing around, Chrissy also belts out a little bit of the song "Good Morning," from the classic 1952 musical, Singing in the Rain, before quickly realizing she's forgotten the lyrics and laughing at herself.

It's a quintessentially Chrissy clip, truly. Do yourself a favor and watch it right this second:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

If you watched that clip and thought, "Damn, Chrissy looks so joyous and I desperately want to capture a little of that joy for myself," then you're not alone. One fan even jokingly commented on the video, "I need whatever drugs you're on!!"

Chrissy saw the comment and replied with a personal and amazing little update about herself, revealing that she's four weeks sober.

Instagram

The model has been open in the past about her struggles with moderation.

"I was, point blank, just drinking too much," she told Cosmopolitan in 2017. "I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody."

Kayleigh Roberts Contributor Kayleigh Roberts is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, covering celebrity and entertainment news, from actual royals like Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle to Hollywood royalty, like Katie Holmes and Chrissy Teigen.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io