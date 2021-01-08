Today's Top Stories
1
Trump's Mob Attacked Democracy
2
This Neck Cream Is Erasing My Tech Neck
3
The Brand-New Podcasts to Add to Your Queue
4
Thrilling New True Crime Documentaries
5
Michelle Obama Responded to the Capitol Breach

Prince Harry Was the Driving Force Behind the Sussexes' Royal Exit

By Emily Dixon
  • Friday marks one year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as senior royals.
  • While some corners of the media rushed to pin the blame on Meghan, sources close to Harry stress he'd wanted to step down for quite some time.
  • "It came to the point where he wanted a different way of life," an insider told Vanity Fair. "Meghan was simply the catalyst."

    Friday, January 8, marks one year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement that they were stepping down as senior royals—and thus about one year since tabloids started using the phrase "Megxit," which, it turns out, is a pretty inaccurate and unfair way to describe the move. While some corners of the media rushed to pin the blame on Meghan, a source close to Harry revealed that the Sussexes' royal exit was actually his idea.

    "It came to the point where he wanted a different way of life," an insider explained to Vanity Fair. "Meghan was simply the catalyst." Probably time to retire "Megxit" for good, wouldn't you agree?

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Vanity Fair also revealed that the Sussexes' shock announcement was not how Meghan and Harry wanted things to go. Royal historian Robert Lacey told the magazine, "Harry and Meghan had put a great deal of thought into trying to create something that would work for both sides, but that was all blown when their plans were leaked to the press."

    "Harry was trying to get Charles, William, and the queen to approve a plan, which they wanted in writing. Harry wanted to talk face-to-face because he was worried it would leak," Lacey continued. "Reluctantly, he did put it in writing, it did leak, and that led to the Sussexes making the announcement."

    A year later, Meghan and Harry are reportedly stronger than ever, despite a painful 2020 in which Meghan experienced a miscarriage and both pursued legal action over press intrusion and inaccurate stories. Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie told Vanity Fair, "They’ve proved that they can master the challenge when it comes their way."

    "When you look at everything they’ve faced, nothing has gone to plan but they’ve remained positive," Scobie continued, "and it’s the support they give each other that gets them through."

    Related Stories
    Listen to the New Archewell Audio Holiday Special
    Meghan and Harry Donate 100 of Archie's Hats
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    J.Lo Shares the Ultimate "Beach Bum" Selfie
    Does Taylor Slam Karlie in Her New Songs?
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Um, Why Is the Weeknd's Face Bloody and Bandaged?
    50 Celebrities Channeling Disney Princesses
    40 Rare Photos of Grace Kelly Through the Years
    40 Celebrity Sisters Who Look So Much Alike
    Iconic Party Photos From the Past
    The 50 Most Popular Episodes of ‘Friends,’ Ranked
    The Best TV and Movie Wedding Dresses of All Time
    A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years