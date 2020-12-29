Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just released the Archewell Audio holiday special, the first podcast drop from their partnership with Spotify.

In the episode, Meghan and Harry reflect on 2020, and share stories from a host of guests including Stacey Abrams, Naomi Osaka, Rachel Cargle, Elton John, Tyler Perry, and Brené Brown.

Listen to the episode below!

Although you're probably counting down the days/hours/seconds until this godforsaken year is over, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have given us one very good reason to reflect on 2020 a little longer. The couple just released the first Archewell Audio holiday special, produced in collaboration with Gimlet, from their multiyear partnership with Spotify. In the special, the Sussexes get candid about their experiences from the past year, and share their hopes for a brighter 2021.

Meghan and Harry also share stories from an array of noteworthy guests, including (deep breath): Stacey Abrams, Naomi Osaka, Rachel Cargle, Elton John, Tyler Perry, Christina Adane, George the Poet, José Andrés, Hussain Manawer, Brené Brown, Deepak Chopra, Matt Haig, and James Corden. While introducing the guests, Meghan explains, "We thought, what if we can bring together some people that inspire us—people that we admire...and get their thoughts on what they learned from 2020."

Subscribe here with the code HOLIDAY50 to save 50%

In the opening of the podcast, Meghan and Harry also thank those working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and extend their thoughts to those who've suffered loss in 2020. "We’re glad you’re here. As we all know, it’s been a year. And we really want to honor the compassion and kindness that has helped so many people get through it," Harry says. Meghan continues, "And at the same time, to honor those who have experienced uncertainty and unthinkable loss. Our thoughts have been with you, especially during this holiday season."

"We also want to thank healthcare workers, frontline service workers, and so many others for their sacrifices," Meghan says. Harry adds, "As we come to the end of this year, and look to the future...let's hold onto the lessons we’ve learned about how important it is to take care of one another, and how meaningful our connections are...even when they’re physically impossible."

Archewell Audio/Spotify

To wrap up the podcast, Meghan shares a hopeful message with listeners: "No matter what life throws at you guys, trust us when we say, love wins." Then, the Sussexes introduce an especially meaningful song to the couple. '"This Little Light of Mine' played at the very end of our wedding...while we were walking down the steps of the church," Meghan says. "It was the music that we wanted playing when we started our lives together. Because as we all know, 'darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that..."

"The message of this song is one we hold so dearly," Harry concludes. "It’s about using the power we each have within us to make this world a better place."

This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Follow Archewell Audio here.

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io