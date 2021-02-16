Today's Top Stories
Alexis Ohanian's T-Shirt Reaffirms that Serena Williams is the GOAT

Lest we forget: There is no greater athlete than Serena Jameka Williams.

By Zoe Guy
serena williams alexis ohanian
Getty Images

Following Tom Brady’s Super Bowl LV win with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a useless debate about the greatest athlete of all time (GOAT) re-emerged. I say the debate is useless because, in my professional sports opinion and by the sheer objectivity of math, there is no greater athlete than Serena Jameka Williams. But it seems as though people need to be reminded of Serena’s supremacy.

On Tuesday, Williams's husband and Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian had just the statement look to clear up any confusion about who the GOAT truly is. He appeared at Williams's Australian Open match wearing a white graphic tee that reads in capital letters GREATEST FEMALE ATHLETE placed next to an image of the tennis champion. It’s important to note that the modifier “female” is crossed out, because people seem to be under the impression that Williams cannot be compared to her male counterparts. Which makes sense, because if I was a male athlete with my paltry seven Super Bowl wins, I too would evade comparison to someone that has nearly six times more titles.

serena williams alexis ohanian
Getty Images
serena williams alexis ohanian
Getty Images

I would say that Ohanian is spreading a biased agenda, but you can’t argue with facts. With a combined 39 Grand Slam wins in singles and doubles championships, and a starring role in Beyoncé’s “Sorry” music video, the likes of male athletes LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Michael Jordan are simply no match.

Sorry!

