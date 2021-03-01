The Best Reactions to Jason Sudeikis's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech

Tonight, Jason Sudeikis spiced up what is a decidedly unspicy Golden Globes ceremony. The actor accepted the award for best actor in a musical or comedy series for his role in (the very good!) Ted Lasso wearing what all of us have been wearing in quarantine: a tie-dye hoodie. The actor seemed very caught off guard by the win, leading him to "ramble" a bit, which inspired his fellow-nominee Don Cheadle to give him the "wrap it up" signal. He was noticeably, well, notable, so obviously Twitter had a whole lot to say.

Here, the best reactions to the actor's gloriously oddball speech.

huge congrats to Jason Sudeikis not only for winning but for making history tonight as the first person ever to accept an award in a tie dye hoodie.🙌 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/uefcQ3a0CH — Anna Roisman (@AnnaRoisman) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis baked like a cake accepting for Ted Lasso might be what gets me to watch that show again. — Kellen (@kjkorinek) March 1, 2021

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles on their couch rn #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZISOlkpBBt — Kelly Keegs (@kellykeegs) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis accepting his Golden Globe in a sweatshirt and presumably high is what all this pandemic has been all about 😂😂😂 #GoldenGlobes — Kim wood (@WoodKim13) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis...that speech is the saddest and hottest thing I've ever seen — Sarah hagi (@KindaHagi) March 1, 2021

please enjoy ramy reacting to jason sudeikis pic.twitter.com/cKaOMoXk1D — Kathryn VanArendonk (@kvanaren) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis coming in hot with the “I’m going through a divorce” energy pic.twitter.com/NHc5qOCPh9 — #1 sweetie 😎 (@zen_gwen) March 1, 2021

God bless Jason Sudeikis for leaning directly into the “my ex is dating Harry Styles” aesthetic #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6Mq4wVbzK5 — Daniel Trainor (@dantrainor1) March 1, 2021

anyway, congrats to Jason Sudeikis pic.twitter.com/q9TXPTHnNJ — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) March 1, 2021

jason sudeikis accepting his golden globe pic.twitter.com/3dx4HmKN8j — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis' edibles hit just at the right time — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis accepting a Golden Glove in a hoodie is the confidence I aspire to have — Cotton McKnight (@jacobmann1213) March 1, 2021

Jason Sudeikis’ acceptance speech is me on every Zoom work call. — Scarlett Stack (@scarlipuss) March 1, 2021

both Jason Sudeikis and Don Cheadle give the exact right amount of fucks #GoldenGlobes — Anna Menta (@annalikestweets) March 1, 2021

Congrats anyway, Jason!

