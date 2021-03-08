CONTENT WARNING: The below story contains mentions of suicidal thoughts. This content may be triggering for some readers.



Sunday's explosive Oprah interview with Meghan and Prince Harry promised frank revelations about the couple's split from the royal family, their thoughts on Buckingham Palace, and a dive into their marriage. And boy, did it deliver.

After a week of dominating the headlines due Meghan's alleged "bullying" during her time as a working royal—with the Sussexes laying blame squarely on Buckingham Palace—we finally got the couple's side of the story.

Naturally, the Internet was abuzz with some commentary:

DO THE CROWN NOW AND MEGHAN GETS TO PLAY MEGHAN. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) March 7, 2021

People were happy to see Meghan "spilling all the family tea."

meghan markle living out the gay fantasy of spilling all the family tea to oprah — Matt Bellassai (@MattBellassai) March 8, 2021

Oprah in conversation with Meghan and Harry pic.twitter.com/8ZI6xw7h5T — ziwe (@ziwe) March 8, 2021

Some took issue with how the royal family welcomed the Duchess.

LMAO so Meghan didn’t know that every morning the royals wake up and choose violence. #OprahMeghanHarry — machine gun Kele (@kelechnekoff) March 8, 2021

KATE KNEW THE MEDIA WAS LYING ON MEGHAN... AND SHE SAID NOTHING TO DEFEND HER???!!!#OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/LiFIh2oTs0 — Jessica Fyre 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) March 8, 2021

Twitter also reacted to racist elements of Meghan's struggle with the royal family.

The headlines of making Kate Middleton cry is a classic example of weaponizing white women tears.



Pay attention. Meghan said that was the turning point.



Pay attention. #OprahMeghanHarry — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) March 8, 2021

The polarity is precisely the issue. The difference in treatment between Meghan and Kate is one of the clearest examples of the misogynoir at play & is a reminder that if they can do that to a Duchess, it’s happening to Black women *everyday*#OprahMeghanHarry#BlackWomenAtWork — brittany packnett cunningham has 3 names. (@MsPackyetti) March 8, 2021

The British Royal Family was guessing how dark Archie was going to be before he was born.



Tell it, Meghan.



Tell it all and don't hold back neither. #OprahMeghanHarry — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) March 8, 2021

I refuse to frame interest in Meghan Markle's interview as "gossip". It is a brave and candid exposure of a violent colonial institution, that operates - till this day - through oppression. This is deeply political and significant #OprahMeghanHarry — naama (@derridalicious) March 8, 2021

What we have witnessed so far is exactly why many people were against this interview. They didn’t want Meghan confirming the racism, bullying, lies, and more. So many of us have BEEN saying racism is why Meghan receives abuse but certain people want to pretend. #OprahMeghanHarry — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) March 8, 2021

Others noted how gracious Meghan has been throughout it all.

It's really gracious of Meghan to take the time to explain how the the people who run the business of the royal family are separate from the actual family. And to make a point to say the Queen has always been lovely to her in person. #HarryandMeghanonOprah — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) March 8, 2021

and you know meghan is holding back — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) March 8, 2021

People also stood in solidarity with the Duchess and her mental health crisis.

A reminder that culturally responsive mental health care should be free and available to all-especially Black women.



Meghan & Harry’s Archewell foundation supporting @LLTherapyFnd, which funds therapy for Black girls and women, means so much more watching this. — brittany packnett cunningham has 3 names. (@MsPackyetti) March 8, 2021

Meghan, we see you.

We hear you.

We believe you.

And we are so glad that you’re still here. #OprahMeghanHarry — Austin Channing Brown (@austinchanning) March 8, 2021

Meghan is a survivor from suicidal thoughts! She’s Speaking her truth never let your voice be silenced ❤️ #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/xqDGeKtOsU — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 8, 2021

Meghan chose life. And I love it. She chose not to sit in the darkness of “the institution.” This truth will free so many others. — deray (@deray) March 8, 2021

