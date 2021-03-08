Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan and Harry Share a Sweet Home Video
2
Grand New Party?
3
God-is Rivera on Tweeting Inclusion
4
The Best Looks of Milan Fashion Week Fall 2021
5
Work Smarter, Not Harder With These WFH Essentials

Reactions to Oprah's Interview with Meghan and Harry

"DO THE CROWN NOW AND MEGHAN GETS TO PLAY MEGHAN."

By Zoe Guy

CONTENT WARNING: The below story contains mentions of suicidal thoughts. This content may be triggering for some readers.

Sunday's explosive Oprah interview with Meghan and Prince Harry promised frank revelations about the couple's split from the royal family, their thoughts on Buckingham Palace, and a dive into their marriage. And boy, did it deliver.

After a week of dominating the headlines due Meghan's alleged "bullying" during her time as a working royal—with the Sussexes laying blame squarely on Buckingham Palace—we finally got the couple's side of the story.

Naturally, the Internet was abuzz with some commentary:

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

People were happy to see Meghan "spilling all the family tea."

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Some took issue with how the royal family welcomed the Duchess.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Twitter also reacted to racist elements of Meghan's struggle with the royal family.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Others noted how gracious Meghan has been throughout it all.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

People also stood in solidarity with the Duchess and her mental health crisis.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
How Much Did Prince Harry Inherit From His Mother?
Amanda Gorman Says a Security Guard "Tailed" Her
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Meghan and Harry Share a Sweet Home Video
Harry Left Royal Family Due to "Lack of Support"
Why Prince Harry Asked the Royal Family for Help
Prince Harry: "I Think My Mum Saw It Coming"
Prince Charles "Stopped Taking" Harry's Calls
Harry & Meghan's Tell-All: Everything You Missed
Meghan and Harry's California Home: What We Know
Meghan Markle Is Having a Girl This Summer