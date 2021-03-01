Since CBS announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear in a tell-all interview with Oprah, we’ve all been on the edge of our seats awaiting the new revelations about our favorite couple. And it looks like things get deep: According to Oprah, “there is no subject that's off-limits.”

“Were you silent, or were you silenced?” she asks Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a newly released clip from their candid interview special.



Last year, the Sussexes stepped back as senior royals and moved to Montecito, California with their one-year old son Archie Harrison, spending the holidays away from the royal family. The couple, who are expecting baby no. 2 , also announced recently that they have permanently resigned from their duties as working royals. Apparently life before their departure was “shocking,” with Oprah describing the situation as reaching a “breaking point.” This is the first interview they’ve done together since stepping down from their duties.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the first clip, Harry confesses that he feared that Meghan would end up like his mother, the late Princess Diana. An emotional Harry tells Oprah, “My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” alluding to his mother’s struggles.

“For me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it was like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago. It has been unbelievably tough for her...but at least we have each other," Prince Harry says in the second clip.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

According to a report from The Sun , Harry’s brother, Prince William, has been kept “in the dark” about the details of the interview.

"Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure. Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family," according to a press release from CBS.

In the run-up to the primetime event, Gayle King reported that Oprah believes the interview to be the “ best she’s ever done .” The special airs on Sunday, March 7, from 8 to 10 p.m ET.

Zoe Guy Zoe Guy is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers pop culture, hot celebrity gossip, movies and TV.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io