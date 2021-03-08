Meghan Markle just cleared up a BIG rumor about herself and her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge. During her CBS interview with Oprah, the TV host asked Markle if it was true that she had made Kate cry, as had been reported in the tabloids.

"The narrative with Kate—that didn’t happen was really difficult," Markle started out.

"Did you make Kate cry?" Oprah asked point blank.

"No."



"The reverse happened," Markle continued after Oprah followed up. "And I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone. Because it was a really hard week of the wedding and she was upset about something. But she owned it and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing. She did what I would do if I hurt someone, right? To take accountability for it."

"What is shocking is that six, seven months after the wedding that the reverse would be out in the world."

"I would have never wanted that to come out about her. Ever," Meghan continued. "Even though it happened. I protected that from ever being out in the world."

"When you say the reverse happened, explain to us what you mean by that," Oprah probed.

Kate Middleton with Princess Charlotte, who was a bridesmaid at her wedding. Jane Barlow - PA Images Getty Images

"A few days before the wedding she was upset about something pertaining—yes the issue was correct, about the flower girl dresses... and it made me cry. And it really hurt my feelings and I thought in the context of everything else that was going on leading to the days leading to the wedding ... it didn't make sense to not just be doing what everyone else was doing, knowing what was going on with my dad and whatnot."

What it was exactly that happened that made Meghan cry? She doesn't want to go into it. "There wasn't a confrontation, and I don't think that it's fair to her to go into the details of what happened because she apologized and I've forgiven her. What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do, but that happened to me."

