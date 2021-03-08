Prince Harry: "I Think My Mum Saw It Coming"

One of the most emotional moments during Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle—and there were many—was when Oprah asked Harry what his mom (or "mum," to Harry) would have thought about everything that's happened. Princess Diana, of course, had a journey that was similar to Harry's, in that she, too, broke free of the royal family after years of suffering.

"I think she saw it coming," Harry said. "I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process. And, you know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here with you with my wife by my side. Because I can't imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself...At least we had each other."

He added: "I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out and very sad...But ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy."

This, he says, they have finally achieved. Living in California, Harry says, with their dogs and their growing, "beautiful" family, has finally led them to happiness.

Jenny Hollander Director of Content Strategy Jenny is Marie Claire’s Director of Content Strategy, editing and writing about everything from politics to reality television to accessories and celebrity news.

