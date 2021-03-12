Today's Top Stories
1
Changemakers 2021: Working Toward Wellness
2
The Do-Gooder Ploy
3
The Colors We'll All Be Wearing This Fall
4
Meghan Sent a Moving Letter to London Students
5
The 25 Greatest Films Directed by Women

The Royals Wouldn't Let Meghan Markle and Mom Doria Ragland Go Out For Coffee

By Emily Dixon
  • Meghan Markle and mom Doria Ragland weren't allowed to go out for coffee while Ragland was visiting her daughter at Frogmore Cottage, according to royal editor Omid Scobie.
  • "Her isolated existence stood out in particular to her worried mother, Doria Ragland, who during a summer 2019 visit to Frogmore Cottage was surprised to discover that neither she nor her daughter was able to go out into Windsor town to pick up coffees," Scobie wrote in Harper's Bazaar.
  • "'You’re stuck in here,' Doria told Meghan at the time," Scobie continued.
  • Meghan discussed her isolation as a working royal in the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

    During the Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle revealed she became incredibly isolated after joining the royal family, prevented by "The Firm" from meeting with friends or even leaving the house. Writing for Harper's Bazaar, royal editor Omid Scobie gave another startling example of Meghan's enforced isolation, revealing that neither she nor her mother, Doria Ragland, were permitted even to go out for a coffee.

    "Lunch with friends could have momentarily lifted her spirits, but social outings were dismissed by royal family members and aides who said it would be better to lie low. Her image was 'everywhere right now,' they told her," Scobie wrote. "Her isolated existence stood out in particular to her worried mother, Doria Ragland, who during a summer 2019 visit to Frogmore Cottage was surprised to discover that neither she nor her daughter was able to go out into Windsor town to pick up coffees."

    "'You’re stuck in here,' Doria told Meghan at the time," Scobie continued.

    berkshire, england may 18 meghan markle and her mother, doria ragland arrive at cliveden house hotel on the national trusts cliveden estate to spend the night before her wedding to prince harry on may 18, 2018 in berkshire, england photo by steve parsons pool getty images
    WPA PoolGetty Images

    Meghan described her lonely existence as a royal to Winfrey, as well as sharing the racism she experienced both from the royals and the media and the lack of support she received from the palace. The Duchess of Sussex said she was prohibited from going to lunch with friends because the royals felt she was receiving too much media coverage—despite barely being able to leave the house.

    "I am everywhere but I am nowhere," Meghan said. Sharing the palace's fixation on optics, she added, "Has anyone talked about how it feels? Because right now I could not feel lonelier."

    Related Stories
    Meghan Sent a Moving Letter to London Students
    Harry & Meghan's Tell-All: Everything You Missed
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Meghan Sent a Moving Letter to London Students
    Kate Middleton Wears Pink in East London
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Kate & Meghan Haven't Spoken in Over a Year
    Halle Berry Bares Her Midriff in Christian Siriano
    William Says Royals Are "Not a Racist Family"
    Enjoy This Photo of Lady Gaga Feeding Adam Driver
    Meghan Is Saving a Special Gift for Her Daughter
    Emma Watson Transforms Her Hair With a Choppy Bob
    William and Kate Are in "Shock" Over the Tell-All
    Meg's Friend Said Royals Did Know About Struggle