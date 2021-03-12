Meghan Markle sent a moving letter to a London school to mark International Women's Day.

To mark International Women's Day on Monday, Meghan Markle sent a moving letter to the students of an East London school she visited in March 2020, encouraging them to "participate in real acts of compassion for the women in their lives and their community." Robert Clack School in Dagenham, which Meghan visited on March 8 last year, shared the letter on Twitter Thursday.

"It was this time a year ago that I had the pleasure of meeting so many of you during my visit to celebrate International Women's Day and mark the 50th anniversary of the Equal Pay Act," Meghan opened the letter. "I look back on that day with such fond memories, and think of you all frequently, especially recognising how difficult it's been for students and families during the past year."

We had a very special delivery this week. It has been lovely to share this letter and advice with the students and remember our International Women’s Day celebrations last year. #IWD2021 #iwd pic.twitter.com/wLDisgETwp — Robert Clack School (@RClackOfficial) March 11, 2021

"This International Women's Day, in collaboration with the work of our non-profit organisation, Archewell Foundation, we are encouraging everybody to participate in real acts of compassion for the women in their lives and their community," the Duchess of Sussex continued. She encouraged students to learn about "the trailblazing women who came before them," citing British equal pay striker Geraldine Dear, who visited the school with Meghan, as an example.

"All of you, the young women and young men here today, will continue paving the way for a better and more compassionate future," Meghan wrote. She added a sweet postscript to the letter, writing, "P.S. I still have the Debate Society team jacket you gave me with me here in California and wear it often."



Read Meghan's full letter below:

Dear Students of Robert Clack School,

It was this time a year ago that I had the pleasure of meeting so many of you during my visit to celebrate International Women's Day and mark the 50th anniversary of the Equal Pay Act. I look back on that day with such fond memories, and think of you all frequently, especially recognising how difficult it's been for students and families during the past year.

This International Women's Day, in collaboration with the work of our non-profit organisation, Archewell Foundation, we are encouraging everybody to participate in real acts of compassion for the women in their lives and their community. One suggestion we have is to take a moment to learn about the trailblazing women who came before us. I've spent time recently thinking about Geraldine Dear, who joined us last year and is such an inspiration to all of us. Without women like Geraldine, who formed part of the original group of women advocating for equal pay, so much of what we do now wouldn't be possible.

By knowing and appreciating legacy, we can—and you can—find inspiration to create legacy. All of you, the young women and young men here today, will continue paving the way for a better and more compassionate future. Last year, I told you that your voices have the ability to change the world. I hope that you are continuing to make your voices heard.



Small acts of compassion have the power to make a real and lasting difference, and I thank all of you for the kindness you provided me during my visit. I also thank you for the memories you gave to me that I still hold and cherish. Even the light-hearted ones. I don't think we'll ever forget when I asked that young man—Aker—to come on stage to share what International Women's Day means to him and how he honours the women and girls in his life. He had a few thoughts that had us all laughing! But I think the true takeaway from that moment is the role that you young men play in helping women feel empowered, respected, and equal. I trust you are still doing the same and commend you for being on the right side of history. We are all in this together.

I have no doubt it has been incredibly challenging for all of you this past year as you have had to adjust to home-schooling. However, I'm thrilled the schools in the U.K. have reopened today and it gives me great pleasure to welcome you on your first day back.

Sending my very best wishes to all of you,

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex



P.S. I still have the Debate Society team jacket you gave me with me here in California and wear it often. Thank you again for thinking of me!



