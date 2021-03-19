Sophie Turner shared a crucial message about post-baby bodies on her Instagram Story Thursday.

Turner shared a post from Instagram account @thebabychick, rejecting the notion of "getting your body back" after giving birth.

"You Never Lost Your Body After Baby! It's OK And Normal That Your Body Changed. You Don't Need A Smaller Body To Be Worthy!" the post read.

Sophie Turner is not interested in the toxic messaging new parents are fed about their post-baby bodies, as she's repeatedly demonstrated on social media since welcoming daughter Willa last July. On her Instagram Story Thursday, she shared a post rejecting the notion of "getting your body back" after having a baby—and it's a very good one to keep at hand should you need a reminder that your body's just great as it is.

Turner shared a post from Instagram account @thebabychick, titled, "Foods To Get Your Body Back After Baby." Under illustrations of various foods, the post reads, "You Never Lost Your Body After Baby! It's OK And Normal That Your Body Changed. You Don't Need A Smaller Body To Be Worthy!" The message evidently resonated with Turner's husband and Willa's dad, Joe Jonas, as he also liked the post.

Last month, Sophie Turner applauded Blake Lively for speaking out on the same topic, after she opened up on her Instagram Story about the frustrating difficulty of finding clothes to fit her post-baby body. "No one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn't fit either. So. Many," Lively wrote on her Instagram Story, as People reports. "It doesn't send a great message to women when their bodies don't fit into what brands have to offer. It's alienating and confusing."

"That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby's entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn't fit into clothes," she continued. Turner shared Lively's quote to her own Instagram Story, writing, "Yes @blakelively one more time for the people in the back!!!"

