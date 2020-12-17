Today's Top Stories
Sophie Turner Shut Down Anti-Maskers By Revealing She Wore a Mask During Childbirth

By Emily Dixon

    It's very hard to complain about physical discomfort to a person who's experienced childbirth, which is why Sophie Turner's latest message to anti-maskers is quite so effective. Speaking on her Instagram Story Wednesday, Turner revealed she wore a mask while expelling an entire human from her body—a marginally more intense experience than popping on a mask to pick up some groceries, most would agree.

    "If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart," Turner said, filming from her couch. "And that’s the tea," she concluded, before taking a long sip from a flask.

    sophie turner childbirth mask instagram story
    @sophietInstagram

    Speaking of childbirth: Turner and husband Joe Jonas are reportedly planning on adding a second child to their family, according to Us Weekly. "Joe and Sophie are already trying to have another baby," a source told the magazine. "They are really excited to expand their family. Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together." Cute!

    And in other news completely unrelated to babies, former Disney star Jonas recently bought his wife a very nostalgic early Christmas gift, Turner revealed on her Instagram Story. She shared a selfie wearing a Hannah Montana t-shirt, featuring a snap of Miley Cyrus from her Disney days as well as three more photos from her subsequent, decidedly un-Disney career. "Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Xmas gift," Turner captioned the post.

    sophie turner hannah montana t shirt instagram
    @sophietInstagram

    Cyrus approved too, sharing Turner's post and adding, "Yassss @sophiet." It's like the Hannah Montana-Jonas Brothers crossover episode all over again, with an added dash of Game of Thrones!

