Sophie Turner said she wore a mask during childbirth, in an Instagram Story directed at anti-maskers.

"If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart," Turner said. "And that’s the tea."

Turner and husband Joe Jonas welcomed daughter Willa in July.

It's very hard to complain about physical discomfort to a person who's experienced childbirth, which is why Sophie Turner's latest message to anti-maskers is quite so effective. Speaking on her Instagram Story Wednesday, Turner revealed she wore a mask while expelling an entire human from her body—a marginally more intense experience than popping on a mask to pick up some groceries, most would agree.

"If I can wear a mask while I give birth, you can wear a mask at Walmart," Turner said, filming from her couch. "And that’s the tea," she concluded, before taking a long sip from a flask.

Speaking of childbirth: Turner and husband Joe Jonas are reportedly planning on adding a second child to their family, according to Us Weekly. "Joe and Sophie are already trying to have another baby," a source told the magazine. "They are really excited to expand their family. Having the baby has made them really close and want to have a large family together." Cute!

And in other news completely unrelated to babies, former Disney star Jonas recently bought his wife a very nostalgic early Christmas gift, Turner revealed on her Instagram Story. She shared a selfie wearing a Hannah Montana t-shirt, featuring a snap of Miley Cyrus from her Disney days as well as three more photos from her subsequent, decidedly un-Disney career. "Thanks to the hubbs of the year for my early Xmas gift," Turner captioned the post.

Cyrus approved too, sharing Turner's post and adding, "Yassss @sophiet." It's like the Hannah Montana-Jonas Brothers crossover episode all over again, with an added dash of Game of Thrones!

