Rihanna said she might release new music in the near future!

Her eighth album, Anti, just hit five entire years on the Billboard 200, making Rihanna the first Black female artist to achieve that feat, and she marked the milestone on Instagram.

When a commenter suggested she celebrate by releasing new music, she replied, "I think I should," adding the "soon" emoji.

2021 might just be the Navy's year: Rihanna said she's thinking about releasing a new single, five years after the release of her eighth studio album, Anti. Said album just hit an incredible new milestone, which Rihanna celebrated on Twitter—and in the comments, she suggested that new music could be on the way.

Anti has now spent five whole years on the Billboard 200 album chart, as Twitter's @chartdata reported earlier this week, making Rihanna the first Black female artist to achieve that feat. To celebrate, Rihanna shared a video on Instagram, comprising iconic clips from the Anti era. "grateful to the most High for putting die hard supporters in my circle," she captioned the post, hashtagging #Anti and #WomensHistoryMonth. "congrats to everyone that contributed to this era, thank you team."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marie Claire One Year of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $10.00 SHOP NOW

In the comments, one fan responded, "celebrate by releasing a song !!" And Rihanna sent stan hearts across the globe into ecstasy with her response: "I think I should," she wrote, adding the "soon" emoji. It's likely to be a single rather than an album, she clarified, writing in a subsequent comment, "just 1 tho lol." One is just fine, Rihanna! We will take it and take it gladly!

Rihanna's been ever so slightly busy in the years since releasing Anti, creating lingerie line Savage X Fenty, and makeup range Fenty Beauty, and luxury maison Fenty, and skincare line Fenty Skin, and, reportedly, upcoming haircare line Fenty Hair. But somehow, she's found time to work on new music too, telling the Associated Press last October that she's held "tons of writing camps" to develop a new album.

"You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy? I just want to have fun with music," she shared. "Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io