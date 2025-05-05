Rihanna's Dramatic Pinstripe Suit-Gown Is the Amuse Bouche of Her 2025 Met Gala Look

Happy Met Gala Monday—or as I like to call it: National Rihanna Appreciation Day.

This year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and you better believe the pop star took that personally. Rihanna rolled up to the exclusive night-before co-chair dinner at Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour's house dressed in her best suiting. Naturally, the dramatic look was made-to-measure.

The "Love on the Brain" singer wore a bespoke pinstripe suit in contrasting neutrals, looking like a walking mood board for the event's "Tailored for You" dress code. Her colorblocked two-piece included a chocolate brown blazer fitted with a massive, fur-lined black train. She wore the statement piece miss-matched, over a crimson button-down and charcoal-colored trousers.

Rihanna accessorized to the highest degree, rounding off the look with several dapper add-ons. She synched her waist with a black leather belt and wore similarly striped gray pumps. Final additions included a yellow gold chained pocket watch, a printed pocket square, and a vivid red lip color.

Rihanna wears a mismatched suit look for Anna Wintour's Met Gala co-chair dinner. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though Rihanna herself isn't an official head of this year's Met Gala (she was a co-chair for 2018's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"), she will most certainly be hosting in an unofficial capacity. Her partner A$AP Rocky is among the cast of 2025 co-chairs and, given their famous red carpet couples style, it's a sure thing that his supportive girlfriend will be by his side all evening long.

A$AP will co-host tonight's soiree alongside Pharrell Williams , Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and actor Colman Domingo—a stacked list of sharp-dressed men, to be sure.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the 2023 Met Gala, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna has long been considered Met Gala royalty and the event's single most anticipated attendee. This year, that goes double. Tonight's celebration will be her first time on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps since 2023. The pop star was forced to back out of 2024's event at the last minute, after she came down with a case of the flu. Here's hoping this year runs smoothly.