Rihanna's Dramatic Pinstripe Suit-Gown Is the Amuse Bouche of Her 2025 Met Gala Look
Met Gala 'fit, loading...
Happy Met Gala Monday—or as I like to call it: National Rihanna Appreciation Day.
This year's theme is "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," and you better believe the pop star took that personally. Rihanna rolled up to the exclusive night-before co-chair dinner at Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour's house dressed in her best suiting. Naturally, the dramatic look was made-to-measure.
The "Love on the Brain" singer wore a bespoke pinstripe suit in contrasting neutrals, looking like a walking mood board for the event's "Tailored for You" dress code. Her colorblocked two-piece included a chocolate brown blazer fitted with a massive, fur-lined black train. She wore the statement piece miss-matched, over a crimson button-down and charcoal-colored trousers.
Rihanna accessorized to the highest degree, rounding off the look with several dapper add-ons. She synched her waist with a black leather belt and wore similarly striped gray pumps. Final additions included a yellow gold chained pocket watch, a printed pocket square, and a vivid red lip color.
Though Rihanna herself isn't an official head of this year's Met Gala (she was a co-chair for 2018's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination"), she will most certainly be hosting in an unofficial capacity. Her partner A$AP Rocky is among the cast of 2025 co-chairs and, given their famous red carpet couples style, it's a sure thing that his supportive girlfriend will be by his side all evening long.
A$AP will co-host tonight's soiree alongside Pharrell Williams, Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton, and actor Colman Domingo—a stacked list of sharp-dressed men, to be sure.
Rihanna has long been considered Met Gala royalty and the event's single most anticipated attendee. This year, that goes double. Tonight's celebration will be her first time on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps since 2023. The pop star was forced to back out of 2024's event at the last minute, after she came down with a case of the flu. Here's hoping this year runs smoothly.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
