Today's Top Stories
1
Teleabortion: A Bitter Pill
2
This Celeb-Beloved Brand Started in a College Dorm
3
Attorney General Letitia James Takes on the World
4
How Marie Kondo Does Self-Care
5
The Most Hotly Anticipated TV Shows of 2021

Rihanna Is Dripping in $2 Million of Diamonds and Rubies in New Savage X Fenty Shoot

By Emily Dixon
london, england december 02 rihanna arrives at the fashion awards 2019 held at royal albert hall on december 02, 2019 in london, england photo by samir husseinwireimage
Samir HusseinGetty Images

    Rihanna's fanbase might be itching for an album, but they can't deny she's been delivering some truly incredible content all the same. This week, Riri dropped the Valentine's Day campaign for her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, and looks almost too stunning to describe. In the shoot, she pairs red lace, mesh, and latex lingerie, completing the ensemble with glittering diamond and ruby jewelry.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Those aren't your average, everyday diamonds and rubies, either. She layers two necklaces in the shoot: a chandelier style and a seven-row collar, both by Hammerman Jewels, Page Six reports. Their total worth? Over $2 million. And to finish off the look, Rih wears an assortment of Art Deco rings and bracelets from Lang Antiques, worth a total of $130,000. It's simply what she deserves!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    Two Years of Marie Claire Magazine
    marieclaire.com
    $15.00
    subscribe here

    It's been quite a week for the Navy: Directly after dropping the new Savage X Fenty campaign, Rihanna revealed a collaboration with iconic artist Lorna Simpson for Essence magazine, titled "Of Earth & Sky." Rihanna and Simpson collaborated on "a series of original photographic collages for the cover and 12-page portfolio" for the magazine—and the result, which you can preview here, is breathtaking.

    "Lorna is a legend," Rihanna told Essence about Simpson. "Honestly, I just didn’t think I could get her," she added. "But I like reaching for the stars and I like challenging myself."

    "[Collaborating] with Rihanna and ESSENCE magazine is quite incredible,” Simpson said. "As an artist, I’m able to deliver these unusual images of someone who is so well-known and so recognizable… It’s an amazing opportunity."

    Related Stories
    Savage X's December Collection Is Ice Cold
    Rihanna Gave More Details on Her Ninth Album
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Fans Think Zayn Just Hinted at Proposing to Gigi
    Ben Affleck Said J.Lo Faced "Sexist, Racist" Media
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Kate & William Might Get Vaccinated on Camera
    The 50 Most Popular Episodes of ‘Friends,’ Ranked
    The Best TV and Movie Wedding Dresses of All Time
    Iconic Party Photos From the Past
    40 Celebrity Sisters Who Look So Much Alike
    40 Rare Photos of Grace Kelly Through the Years
    50 Celebrities Channeling Disney Princesses
    A Look at Royal Family Portraits Through the Years