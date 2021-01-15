Rihanna's latest campaign for lingerie line Savage X Fenty dropped earlier this week—and, unsurprisingly, it's sensational.

In the Valentine's Day themed shoot, Rihanna wears red lace and latex, plus some seriously stunning jewelry.

Riri's diamond and ruby jewels are worth over $2 million, Page Six reports.

Rihanna's fanbase might be itching for an album, but they can't deny she's been delivering some truly incredible content all the same. This week, Riri dropped the Valentine's Day campaign for her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, and looks almost too stunning to describe. In the shoot, she pairs red lace, mesh, and latex lingerie, completing the ensemble with glittering diamond and ruby jewelry.

Those aren't your average, everyday diamonds and rubies, either. She layers two necklaces in the shoot: a chandelier style and a seven-row collar, both by Hammerman Jewels, Page Six reports. Their total worth? Over $2 million. And to finish off the look, Rih wears an assortment of Art Deco rings and bracelets from Lang Antiques, worth a total of $130,000. It's simply what she deserves!

It's been quite a week for the Navy: Directly after dropping the new Savage X Fenty campaign, Rihanna revealed a collaboration with iconic artist Lorna Simpson for Essence magazine, titled "Of Earth & Sky." Rihanna and Simpson collaborated on "a series of original photographic collages for the cover and 12-page portfolio" for the magazine—and the result, which you can preview here, is breathtaking.

"Lorna is a legend," Rihanna told Essence about Simpson. "Honestly, I just didn’t think I could get her," she added. "But I like reaching for the stars and I like challenging myself."

"[Collaborating] with Rihanna and ESSENCE magazine is quite incredible,” Simpson said. "As an artist, I’m able to deliver these unusual images of someone who is so well-known and so recognizable… It’s an amazing opportunity."

