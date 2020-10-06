Today's Top Stories
1
The State of Gabrielle Union
2
The Gender Gap
3
Pumpkin Spice: The Ultimate Fall Palette
4
The Good Husband
5
Oh, Baby!: The Art of Baby Hair

Rihanna Said She's Using Her Upcoming Album as an "Outlet"

By Emily Dixon
  • Rihanna opened up about her upcoming ninth album in a new interview with The Associated Press.
  • She revealed she's held "tons of writing camps" to develop new songs for the record
  • "Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day," Rih said. "And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet."

    Here is the deal: As Rihanna stans, we can panic and speculate and bother her in her Instagram comments all we like, but R9 will drop when it drops and there is truly nothing we can do to expedite that process. But allow me to offer a word of comfort for the anxious: Rih spoke candidly about her upcoming album in a new interview with The Associated Press, and confirmed that it is very much on the way.

    Rihanna revealed she's held "tons of writing camps" to develop new songs for the record, and is now asking herself some key questions about how to proceed: "What do I feel personally? What do I want to put out, and as an artist, how do I want to play it with my art? How do I want to interpret that? How do I want to reimagine it? Because it’s been so structured before."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    "You do pop, you did this genre, you do that, you do radio, but now it’s just like, what makes me happy? I just want to have fun with music," she continued. "Everything is so heavy. The world that we live in is a lot. It’s overwhelming every single day. And with the music, I’m using that as my outlet."

    Unsurprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed Rihanna's plans considerably, dashing her hopes of an impending tour. "I want to go on tour but I can’t, so I’m stuck with music that I love, and now I’m trying to figure out how I can even create visuals to that," she explained. "That’s a challenge as well. But I love challenges so, you know, I’m gonna get it done." Breathe a little easier, Navy! It's coming! It's coming!

    Related Stories
    This May Be Rihanna's Best Outfit of the Year
    Rihanna Stunned in a Brown Leather Maxi Dress
    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Serena Williams Spoke About Being "Undervalued"
    Nicole Kidman Opened Up About Tom Cruise
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    How William Infuriated Harry Amid Their Feud
    Watch 'The Voice' Coaches Sing "One Love"
    Emma Roberts' BB Shower Featured a Vagina Bouquet
    Gabrielle Union Talks Experiencing Racism on 'AGT'
    Gabrielle Union Talks About Zaya and Kaavia
    The State of Gabrielle Union
    Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Can Floss
    Lana Del Rey Wore a Mesh Face Mask to Meet Fans