Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are "completely back on," an inside source shared.

After split rumors circulated last month, the couple denied they had broken up, saying they were "working through some things."

"It’s not been an easy road, but they are committed to it," the insider said.

Breathe a deep sigh of relief, J-Rod/A.Lo fans: A month after Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez said they were "working through some things," an inside source said the couple are "completely back on." The source told Hollywood Life, "Jennifer and Alex are going to stay together," adding that they're "doing their best to work things out."

"It’s not been an easy road, but they are committed to it," the insider shared. "Their lives are so intertwined in their businesses and with the kids that it was really worth it to them to put in the work and make it happen. They really love each other’s children and are one big, giant family and that’s hard to find. They both realize that. There’s still a lot that needs to be done, but Jennifer has made it clear she does not want to lose Alex."

Reports circulated in mid-March that Lopez and Rodriguez had called off their engagement, but the couple shut down those rumors, saying in a statement to TMZ, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things." Lopez subsequently refuted inaccurate headlines about their relationship in a TikTok video.

Last month, Rodriguez made multiple trips to visit Lopez in the Dominican Republic, where she is currently filming upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. An inside source told People, "Although Jennifer has been filming, she has been able to spend time with Alex too. It has been great for them to spend time in person." The source added, "They both seem much happier."

