It sounds like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez just can't get enough of each other at the moment! After flying out to the Dominican Republic to reunite with Lopez earlier this month, Rodriguez made the trip a second time to spend some more time with his fiancée. The couple of four years recently faced split rumors, but stressed in a subsequent statement that they were still together and "working through some things."

Lopez is currently filming upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic, and Rodriguez first flew out to join her on March 16. Yesterday, a source told People, "He flew back to the Dominican Republic this weekend so he can spend a few more days with Jennifer." Cute!

Last week, J.Lo and A-Rod were spotted kissing, in a sweet photo you can see here. ""Despite all of her previous frustrations with the relationship, Jennifer is still in love with Alex," an insider told E! News."She is already moving forward with him."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marie Claire One Year of Marie Claire Magazine marieclaire.com $10.00 SHOP NOW

Lopez and Rodriguez's relationship is reportedly much stronger since their reunion, with an insider recently telling People, "Although Jennifer has been filming, she has been able to spend time with Alex too. It has been great for them to spend time in person. The source added, "They both seem much happier. They are taking things slowly though. They still have a lot to figure out before their relationship is great again."



J.Lo's movie, Shotgun Wedding, is now halfway through principal photography, producer Elaine Goldsmith Thomas wrote on Instagram Saturday. Goldsmith Thomas shared a clip of Lopez giving a speech to the cast and crew, calling them "such an incredible group of people who are so perfect in every way." Lopez added, "This has been my first movie back since the pandemic, and I remember why I love it so much."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io