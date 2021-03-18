Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are both "much happier" since reuniting in the Dominican Republic last weekend.

Things are continuing to improve for Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, who reunited in the Dominican Republic last weekend after reports circulated that they'd ended their four-year relationship. A source close to Lopez told People that the couple seemed "much happier" since Rodriguez flew to the Dominican Republic, where Lopez is filming upcoming movie Shotgun Wedding. What's more, they're still engaged, despite rumors they'd called off their two-year engagement.

"Although Jennifer has been filming, she has been able to spend time with Alex too. It has been great for them to spend time in person," the insider said. "They both seem much happier. They are taking things slowly though. They still have a lot to figure out before their relationship is great again."

Lopez was reportedly "very much ready to give up" on her relationship with Rodriguez, the source continued, but that's no longer the case. "She is happy they are still together," the insider said. "They are far from planning a wedding again, but they are still engaged."

A second source told the magazine, "Don't forget, this is the first time they have been apart in a year [as she films] and that can be hard," adding, "Whatever happened, they are working past it."

Last week, multiple outlets reported that the couple had separated, but Lopez and Rodriguez subsequently told TMZ, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things." Both then made individual statements on their relationship: When Rodriguez was asked by a photographer if he was single, he responded, "I'm not, no," while Lopez shared headlines about their supposed breakup in a TikTok video, before cutting to a clip of her saying, "You're dumb."

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

