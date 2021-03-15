Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez Addresses Reports She's Split From Alex Rodriguez on TikTok

By Emily Dixon

    Jennifer Lopez called out media reports about her relationship with Alex Rodriguez in a new TikTok video, days after multiple outlets reported that the couple of four years and fiancés of two had called off their engagement.

    In a video montage comprising iconic moments from the multi-hyphenate's career, set to Saweetie's "Pretty Bitch Freestyle," Lopez incorporated several screenshots of headlines about her reported split from Rodriguez, as well as some about allegations she'd had Botox—before cutting to a clip of her saying, "You're dumb." Lopez's key message? Don't believe everything you read about her.

    The headlines in question, by the way, read, "Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break up, call off two-year engagement"; "Jennifer Lopez Claps Back After Someone Suggests She's 'Definitely' Had Botox"; "Jennifer Lopez on Calling Out Critics Who Claim She's Had Botox: 'Don't Call Me a Liar'"; and "A-ROD: I'M NOT SINGLE." Watch the video below:

    @jlo

    Sunday brunch playlist ✨ @officialsaweetie #PrettyBitchFreestyle

    After news first broke of the couple's reported separation last Friday, Lopez and Rodriguez released a statement to TMZ, reading, "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things." The couple stressed a third party played no role in the issues they were working through.

    On Saturday, Rodriguez was filmed by TMZ outside his Miami gym and questioned about the breakup reports. Asked, "Are you single now?" Rodriguez replied, "I'm not, no."

