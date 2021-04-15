Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles read tributes to Prince Philip at Marlborough House Thursday morning.

Charles appeared visibly emotional as he read some of the messages.

Philip died last Friday at the age of 99.

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles visited Marlborough House in London Thursday morning in order to view tributes left at Buckingham Palace for Charles' father, Prince Philip. Charles appeared visibly emotional as he read messages left for Philip, who died last Friday at the age of 99. Flowers and other tributes left at royal residences are being relocated each evening to the gardens of Marlborough House, to avoid crowds gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Sky News reports, Charles and Camilla stopped to read cards and messages left in Philip's memory. One card, signed "Marian & Marum," read "Your memory will never fade. Rest in Peace," while another, signed "Layla, Lis + Neil," addressed the Queen, reading, "Sending our love and condolences on the loss of your beloved Prince Philip." The Duchess of Cornwall reached out to touch a model Land Rover, similar to the car driven by Philip, with "The Duke. RIP" written on the roof.

Charles paid tribute to his father in a televised speech delivered outside his Gloucestershire home, Highgrove House, over the weekend. "As you can imagine, my family and I miss my father enormously," Charles said.

"He was a much loved and appreciated figure and apart from anything else, I can imagine, he would be so deeply touched by the number of other people here and elsewhere around the world and the Commonwealth, who also I think, share our loss and our sorrow," he continued.

"My dear Papa was a very special person who I think above all else would have been amazed by the reaction and the touching things that have been said about him and from that point of view we are, my family, deeply grateful for all that," Charles said. Read his full speech here.

