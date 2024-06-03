Lip Readers Decode the Advice Queen Elizabeth Gave Princess Diana on the Buckingham Palace Balcony the Day Diana Married Prince Charles

When Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer married on July 29, 1981, there were 3,500 people at St. Paul’s Cathedral to watch them exchange vows, and an additional 750 million people watching from home. “Decades later, we now know the fairytale ceremony didn’t continue into a fairytale marriage,” The Mirror writes. “But that does not mean the day itself wasn’t something to behold.”
The outlet added that “excitement reached fever pitch” when Diana, who had just turned 20 years old earlier that month, emerged from her carriage at St. Paul’s in her ivory silk taffeta gown, “and there were cheers all around when the couple said ‘I do.’” Now, nearly 43 years later, lip readers have decoded what the late Queen Elizabeth said to her new daughter-in-law, Princess Diana, on the famed Buckingham Palace balcony as throngs of people waited to see them below. As they waved at the crowds assembled, Her late Majesty, according to the lip reader, advised Diana to look at the people who had been there “all day to see her.”
Charles also apparently told his bride “you look perfect” when he first saw her during the ceremony, and then asked her to give him her hand. He then, interestingly, said “kissy.”
The couple’s interaction on their wedding day is fascinating to pay attention to, considering what had happened the day before. The Mirror reports that, on the eve of their big day, to ease the rather shy Diana’s tensions, Charles sent his bride-to-be a secret note that offered sweet advice: “The night before the wedding, which Diana spent at Clarence House with her sister, Jane, he [Charles] sent her a note, along with a signet ring bearing the Prince of Wales feathers,” royal author Penny Junor wrote in her book The Duchess: The Untold Story. Charles wrote “I’m so proud of you, and when you come up I’ll be there at the altar for you tomorrow. Just look ‘em in the eye and knock ‘em dead.”
But, as sweet as that was, that note was in opposition to the admission Charles made to Diana, also the night before the wedding, because he “did not want to go into the marriage on a false premise,” according to Diana’s astrologer Penny Thornton, who worked closely with the then Princess of Wales. Thornton said that Charles told his soon-to-be wife that he didn’t love her, which naturally left Diana devastated.
“One of the most shocking things that Diana told me was that the night before the wedding, Charles told her that he didn’t love her,” Thornton said on the ITV documentary The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess. “I think Charles didn’t want to go into the wedding on a false premise. He wanted to square it with her, and it was devastating for Diana.”
Charles’ heart was likely otherwise occupied by one Camilla Parker-Bowles, now known as Queen Camilla, whom he had met and fallen head over heels for in the early 1970s. Charles and Camilla carried on an extramarital affair for a large chunk of Charles and Diana's marriage; Charles and Diana ultimately separated in 1992, 11 years after marrying that day in 1981. Their divorce was finalized in 1996, almost one year to the day before Diana died in a car accident in Paris at just 36 years old.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Hailey Bieber's Maternity Style Takes an Unexpectedly Preppy Turn
A shout-out to Gigi Hadid is also involved.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Ryan Reynolds Says His and Blake Lively’s Four Kids Also Hold Passports for Another Country, One Very Close to His Heart
He called their dual citizenship a “point of pride.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Katie Holmes Designs Her First Clothing Collection in Years—and It's Good
She partnered with A.P.C. on a lineup of wearable tees, denim, and separates.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Queen Elizabeth Once Let Slip Which Child of Prince William and Princess Kate Rules the Roost
And, years later, nothing’s really changed.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana’s Wedding Dress Designer Knew the Moment Diana Asked Her to Design Her Gown That Her Life Was “Never Going to Be the Same Again”
Elizabeth Emanuel detailed the design process, noting that Diana didn’t “have any idea” about what she wanted her now-iconic dress to look like.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
There’s A Perfectly Good Reason Why Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Didn’t Wear the Spencer Tiara on Their Respective Wedding Days
Their late mother-in-law, Lady Diana Spencer, famously—and beautifully—wore her family heirloom tiara when she married Prince Charles in 1981, and wore it again multiple times throughout her royal life.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana Was Underprepared and Had No Idea What She Was Getting Into When She Married Prince Charles, Friend Says: “She Was Just Trying To Do Her Best”
At the same time, neither the Firm nor Charles knew what on earth to do with Diana’s immense star quality, either.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana Would Have Been a “Peacemaker” and Would Have Made Prince Harry Apologize to King Charles If She Were Alive, Former Royal Butler Says
“Her word would have been final.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Diana’s Beloved Cannes Film Festival Dress Paid Homage to Both Princess Grace of Monaco and the South of France
“As with all of Diana’s looks, a lot of thought and preparation had gone into the moment.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Meghan Markle Wears Princess Diana's Cross Necklace During Mother's Day Weekend
The duchess made a powerful statement.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Princess Diana Didn’t Just Dance with John Travolta During That Famous Night at the White House—She Danced with Tom Selleck, Too
“I gotta say, she seemed to be having the time of her life,” Selleck said of their turn on the dance floor in 1985.
By Rachel Burchfield Published