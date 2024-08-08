Queen Camilla Didn't Want King Charles to Share Cancer Diagnosis, But He "Overruled" Her

Earlier this year, Buckingham Palace revealed King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. In a statement, the palace noted (via the BBC), "He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

The statement also explained why the king wanted to share his personal health journey with the general public. "His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer," the statement said. However, not everyone was on board with King Charles' decision to reveal he had cancer, according to a new report in The Independent.

Royal biographer Robert Jobson opened up about the king's decision to be candid, telling the publication, "Queen Camilla had initially been against disclosing his condition, but the King overruled her as he felt it was a chance to take a lead and in doing so to encourage men experiencing similar symptoms to seek timely medical attention." Jobson also revealed that the king's candor appeared to have a positive affect, saying, "There was a significant increase in searches related to enlarged prostate... following the monarch’s revelation."

"Queen Camilla had initially been against disclosing his condition," a royal expert explained. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Camilla's apparent resistance, Charles allegedly wanted to avoid any "fake news" circulating regarding his health. Jobson noted, "He was lauded for doing so, with commentators saying he had ushered in a new era of transparency in matters of health and the royal family."

Just last month, a report by the Daily Mail ’s royal editor Rebecca English revealed that Camilla's friends "had never seen her so worried," following news of Charles' diagnosis. English explained Camilla's fear, saying, "Not because the King’s prognosis was particularly bad, it should be stressed, but because on a human level, cancer is such a genuinely terrifying prospect for both patients and their partners."

Back in May, during a royal excursion, Charles shared he'd lost his sense of taste while undergoing chemotherapy. His continued openness about his health has certainly helped the monarch connect with more people. Meanwhile, Prince William's wife, Princess Kate, was also diagnosed with cancer in 2024, meaning the royal family has faced a truly challenging year.