Queen Camilla Reportedly Broke Royal Protocol With a Fan During Tour of Australia
The moment occurred when King Charles' wife greeted fans outside a church.
Queen Camilla and King Charles are currently undertaking a royal tour of Australia and Samoa.
On Sunday, October 20, Charles and Camilla visited St. Thomas's Anglican Church in Sydney, Australia, where they signed the country's first official Bible and the book of common prayer. Outside the church, Queen Camilla greeted fans and acquiesced to taking a selfie.
"While there is no royal rule regarding selfies, it is generally discouraged for members of the Royal Family to pose for selfies," the Express reported. It's possible, of course, that the rule regarding selfies has relaxed since King Charles took the throne. However, Royal Family selfies still remain fairly rare, suggesting that they're not common practice.
The monarch and his wife initially planned to undertake a three-week trip that would also include Fiji and New Zealand. However, the royals shortened the official visit due to King Charles' continuing cancer treatment.
Charles and Camilla's royal tour of Australia and Samoa has been met favorably by most members of the general public. However, the couple's trip has also faced anti-monarchy sentiment, with Australian senator Lidia Thorpe heckling the King in Parliament, per The New York Times.
The couple traveled separately to Australia, with People reporting that Queen Camilla made an extra stop during the long flight from the United Kingdom.
"Queen Camilla is said to have a fear of flying and has previously departed early for royal tours, breaking up the trips with a stop at a favorite spa," the outlet reported.
According to People, Camilla favors the Soukya holistic health center, which is close to Bangalore, India. Described as "a residential medical institute," the Soukya holistic health center is "focused on 'healing, prevention or rejuvenation' through naturopathy, homeopathy, yoga, Ayurveda and more."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
